Keep warm while winter RVing with these 17 cold weather tips

Brrr! Have you noticed that certain areas of your RV feel cooler than others while winter RVing? I honestly hadn’t noticed until our grandkids slept over on a particularly cold night. They kept waking up because they were cold. I got up each time and piled on another blanket. The next day I read about lots of ideas that could potentially solve our cold spot issues. I thought I’d share some fellow RVers’ suggestions. There really are some good ones here!

Start outside

Begin on the exterior of your RV. If you plan to remain in one spot for several weeks or even months, consider fastening a skirting all around your rig. Skirting keeps cold air from blowing under your unit and your floors will stay much warmer. There are many different types of RV skirting, even an inflatable one that really seems ingenious. Check it out here.

Windows

A great deal of heat is lost through your RV’s windows. Most RV windows feature single-pane glass that are no match for winter’s cold and blustery weather! Here are some things you can do to get your windows ready for winter’s big freeze:

First, thoroughly check all around each window in your RV. Look for any cracked or missing caulk and replace it. Do the same thing for entry doors, including the window in the door.

Cover the windows. You can use the thin, insulating plastic that applies with a hairdryer. You cut the plastic as per directions, and then hit it with hot air from the dryer. The plastic will shrink-wrap the window. The trapped air in between the window and the plastic acts as insulation. Bonus: You can still see outside! Daylight shines in, too.

If you don’t want to use the plastic sheeting, you can simply use bubble wrap. Cut the wrap to the window’s size and secure it in place. You’ll still get daylight into your RV, but you won’t be able to see out the window very well.

Use reflective, accordion automobile window shades at each window. You can get these at most Walmart stores and even some dollar-type retailers.

Use Home Depot’s green foam board insulation. It can be cut to your window size and help keep out winter’s chill.

Note: However you choose to cover your RV’s windows, be sure to watch for accumulating moisture on the inside of the glass. You don’t want this water to drip down and into the walls. A dehumidifier can help reduce excess moisture.

Install insulated or thermal curtains. If you still detect drafts coming from the sides and bottom of the curtains, use Velcro or tape to “seal” curtains to the wall.

Slide-outs

Slides are another area of concern when it comes to staying warm in cold winter temperatures. Here are suggestions for keeping slide areas warmer:

Check to see if there are spots where the slide does not form a tight “seal.” Replace worn-out slide gaskets, if necessary.

Fit pool noodles into the top, bottom, and sides of the slide. They can help keep winter’s temperatures from penetrating into your rig.

For extended stays when temperatures are freezing, wrap insulation around the entire slide (top, sides, and bottom.) Then place a waterproof tarp or plastic sheeting over the insulation and secure in place.

Stay warm at night with these ideas

Invest in down comforters. They are lightweight and will keep you warm.

Use an electric or battery-powered blanket on your bed. These are especially nice if you buy one with dual controls. That way, both you and your spouse can adjust the temp to fit your sleeping needs.

For little ones who may be sleeping on the floor, be sure to cover the sleeping area with a blanket (or two). Then place the sleeping bag on top of the blanket. The blanket(s) will add an extra layer of padding, and also insulate the cold floor.

Several folks like to use a weighted blanket. It will hug your body and hold in body heat, as well.

Keep your fireplace going overnight if you have one in your RV. Or use a ceramic or oil heater for additional warmth overnight. (Be sure to use caution whenever you use any additional heat source. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations.)

Dress in layers. That way if you get warm, you can simply peel off one layer and go back to sleep.

Some moms reported that their kiddos like to wear a sock hat to bed. Because a lot of body heat is lost from the top of your head, it makes sense. (Gotta’ love inventive moms!)

How do you keep your RV interior warm in winter? Share your ideas with us!

