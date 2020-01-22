Weather alert for South Florida – Watch for falling iguanas!

(January 21) The National Weather Service for Miami – South Florida has issued a weather alert for “Falling iguanas possible tonight”! Yep. In addition to temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s in the area, iguanas may be falling from trees. NWS says, “Iguanas are cold blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s. They may fall from trees, but they are not dead.”

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all South Florida counties tonight through Wednesday morning. Low temps tonight are forecast as follows: Metro Miami/Fort Lauderdale: low to mid 40s; Palm Beach Metro: around 40; Interior/Gulf Coast: 30s.

Our advice: Bundle up, and put up the umbrella.