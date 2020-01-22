RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1259

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Today’s thought

“We have forgotten how to be good guests, how to walk lightly on the earth as its other creatures do.” —Barbara Ward



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Blonde Brownie Day!

Tip of the Day

Fire extinguisher placement tips

We travel in a motorhome which is typical in that the bedroom is in the rear and the exit door is in the front. The fire extinguisher is mounted by the exit door. I bought another fire extinguisher that I mounted next to the bed. If a fire is severe, then we will bail out of a bedroom window but for anything else, I would rather fight the fire on the way to the exit door. The prospect of climbing out the window and dropping six feet to the ground is something that I would rather avoid. I also keep a fire extinguisher in one of my storage bays. Thanks to Bill Olsen.

RV moisture misery

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a question from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor, as follows: “Condensation forms inside both the wardrobe and the cabinets on my slide-outs only, not in any other storage compartment in my travel trailer when the temperature gets down to the lower 40s. Why is this and what can I do about it?” Read Chris’ response.

Keep road flares in the RV for emergency

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Yikes. These were the most stolen vehicles of the year, and the states they were stolen in. Is your vehicle on the list?

Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the 50 states – brand-new for 2020. Essential reference.

California Camping: Moon Handbook guide profiles 1,400 campgrounds.

Best-selling printed directory of free and inexpensive campgrounds. Click.

Best RVing books as recommended by our editors: Click here.

Quick Tip

Fresher-smelling dirty laundry

Dirty laundry smell running you out of the rig between washings? Stick a laundry softener sheet in the pile to counter the odor. You can use the dryer sheet in the dryer when it comes time to dry the newly cleaned clothes.

Random RV Thought

‘Tis the season for RV shows from now through March. Here’s a money-saving tip for anyone who plans to attend a show. Using your favorite search engine, find the show’s website. Many offer a money-saving coupon on an admission ticket and offer lower prices certain days of the week. For a list of upcoming shows, click here.

Website of the day

Fix My Blinds

Just when you think there isn’t a website for everything…. If or when you have a problem with the RV’s blinds, check here for ideas about how to repair them.

Protect yourself and others from sharp edges of RV slideouts!

Trivia

The Earth weighs about 13,170,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 pounds.

Leave here with a laugh

Two pirates, Morty and Sol, meet in a bar. Sol has a patch over one eye, a hook for a hand, and a wooden peg leg. “Ye gads, matey,” says Morty. “What happened to ya?”

Sol says, “Me pirate ship was attacked, and a lucky shot lopped off me leg. So now I got me a wooden peg.”

“And yer hand?” asks Marty.

“When me ship sank, a shark bit me hand off. So now I got me a hook.”

“OK, but what’s with the eye patch?”

“I was standin’ on a dock, and the biggest seagull I ever saw poops right in me eye.”

“But ya don’t go blind from no seagull poop.”

“True,” says Sol. “But it was me first day with the hook.”

