Reader Letter: Advice needed about buying a quality fifth wheel

Dear editor:

I was wondering if you did a ranking of 5th wheel trailers. I am buying one in the next six months or so, and am somewhat confused as to who really builds quality units. Thanks! —Leonard R.

Dear Leonard:

My general feeling is to be cautious about buying anything from Forest River or Thor without a comprehensive inspection by someone qualified to do such a thing (that does NOT include someone at the dealership). Most of their units are fine, but there are some defective ones rolling off the line, too. If at all possible visit a factory where the RV you favor is made, and closely observe the process.

The RV Consumer Group at RV.org publishes buying guides. Some people rave about them, others say they are a waste of money. There is no Consumer Reports that rates RVs. Be careful paying for advice that claims to do that.

The main thing is to take your time, and remember that there are a lot of poorly made units being produced today. So whatever you buy, have it inspected carefully by a professional technician. It may cost you $500 (plus or minus) but it will help ensure you don’t get stuck with a lemon. Read our Facebook group RV Horror Stories to see how that can go (not pretty).

And when you buy, do so from a dealer with a good reputation for service. If you buy from a distant dealer based on a great price, you may find your local dealer will refuse to work on it, or take months to get you in. Visit PissedConsumer.com to research dealerships.

Also, strongly consider buying a well-maintained used unit. You will save a lot of money, and the RV will have a history — two very good things. Best of luck. —Chuck/editor