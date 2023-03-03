Worth a visit: A house made out of newspaper!

My husband and I have worked on several volunteer building projects since our retirement a few years ago. We’ve mostly worked with typical building materials, so I’ll admit, I was fascinated when I learned that there is a house made from—wait for it—newspapers! Wouldn’t you love to see this? Well, you can! The Paper House is in Rockport, Massachusetts, and it’s truly one of a kind!

The builder

Elis Stenman, a mechanical engineer by trade, began building a home for his family in 1922. He started with the traditional building material of his day: wood. Stenman used wood timbers to construct the frame, roof, and floors of his home.

Unusual change of plans

Once the framing was completed, Stenman had an “ah-ha” moment. It caused him to change his original plans. The ingenious engineer decided to abandon traditional materials and instead construct the remainder of his home using newspapers. No one seems to know why. Newspaper was certainly less expensive than wood and Stenman had experimented with previous paper constructions—though on a much smaller scale. Whatever the reason, the engineer was determined to make his idea work.

Recipe for success

Stenman brilliantly transformed his newspapers into walls using his homemade recipe that closely resembles today’s paper mâché glue. By mixing flour, water, and apple peels in a secret mixture, Stenman formed a robust paste that secured layers upon layers of newspaper together. The resulting exterior walls were coated with varnish as protection from the elements.

Furniture

Once the house was constructed, Stenman began making furnishings. Newspaper chairs, tables, bookshelves, and more quickly took form. Stenman installed a brick fireplace in his unusual home but covered over everything except the hearth in (you guessed it) newspaper!

Limited inhabitance

Mr. Stenman and his wife lived in their unusual home for just two short years. Afterward, the home was turned into a museum.

Today

How can a home made from newspapers survive more than 100 years? A fresh coat of varnish is applied yearly to the exterior of the Paper House, with interior pieces varnished as needed.

Many of the newspapers used to make the home are easily readable still today—a boon for history buffs. A clock, for instance, features newspapers from each of the (then) 48 United States. The headline noting Charles Lindbergh’s historic flight is featured on the desk Stenman fashioned completely from newspaper. And there’s so much more!

Self-guided tours are available during the months of April to October. A two-dollar fee is suggested, using the honor system.

Plan your visit using the official Paper House website. Address: 52 Pigeon Hill St, Rockport, MA 01966.

