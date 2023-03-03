Campers share their biggest pet peeves. We bet you’ll agree

Camping pet peeves: What are yours? Many have written about campground etiquette in the hopes of educating new RVers. I recently saw a Facebook post asking the question, “What’s something you see while camping that makes you cringe?” Many of the nearly thousand answers went beyond standard campground etiquette, stating valid concerns worth sharing.

My thoughts are that maybe new RVers will pay more attention if they hear these camping pet peeves directly from other campers, rather than being preached at concerning proper etiquette. Straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak. Read on to view select answers, read my thoughts on the subject, and then feel free to share your own. The answers have been categorized for convenience.

Camping pet peeves of RVers

RV sewage

Taking off your sewer hose and not cleaning it, then putting it loose in the same area as your water hose! Also, putting that sewer hose on the picnic table… Eweeeeee!!

Watching someone dump at their site, then stick the sewer hose so the water spigot is inside it so they can rinse it.

Cleaning sewer hoses on the picnic table.

Seeing people not use a sewer hose—they just dump it near the sewer and then use a water hose to spray it into the opening in the ground. I have seen it more than a few times.

People emptying their black tank without gloves!!

People cleaning out their tanks in flip flops.

Frames and slide outs

Lippert frame failure. Gets me every time.

When the Schwintek starts to grind and pop.

Chassis weld cracks on a trailer less than one year old. And Schwintek slides; stuck outward at a severe angle to the frame.

Camping pet peeves from nature

(Just an FYI for newbies.)

Spiders

Snakes

All those worms/caterpillars that are everywhere at the beginning of spring. Don’t even want to go outside.

Bugs

Mosquitoes

Bears

Ticks

Spiders/webs in bathrooms

Picking up after oneself

Folks not picking up their dog’s poo.

Garbage left behind. If you brought it in, you take it out!

Cigarette butts on the ground.

Wads of toilet paper all over.

Visual and noise distractions

Someone that shouldn’t be wearing yoga pants

Fat people shirtless or in skimpy swimsuits

A clear stream with old white guys walking around naked

Loud music

Speedos!

Yapping dogs. You know the ones that don’t stop barking

When people bring like 5 dogs and they bark constantly. Then they go out adventuring during the day and leave the dogs barking at the campsite.

#1 People walking thru your site. #2 People who think you need to hear their music!

Campers lit up like the Vegas strip.

Giant 5th wheels, RVs and campers who set up big flat screens outside.

Rookies trying to back their trailer up and their wives nagging at them while they try to do so.

Loud generator at night. I go camping to escape the city noise.

Children

Kids playing in the fire.

Children with no supervision.

Little bitty grandkids around the fire and their parents say, yeah, go ahead and throw that stick in there!!!

Kids on electronic devices.

Other camping pet peeves

Hoses with regulators on the wrong end

Drunken people near campfires

Nasty bathrooms

Trying to back a fifth wheel into a pop-up camper spot!

A campfire left burning at night

People leveling their campers with stabilizers

People that speed through a campground, thinking they’re at Daytona speedway!! There are children, and people trying to walk and ride their bikes!! Slow down or get out, you are selfish, and braindead!!!

3/4T trucks towing triple axle trailers, and then saying something like… “I hardly know it’s back there!”

People trying to burn soda and beer cans in the fire

Tenters setting up in RV spaces

Trucks pulling RVs that are too big for that vehicle. Accidents waiting to happen.

Camping pet peeves – Author’s thoughts:

Reading through the answers reminds me of why my wife and I prefer camping in the boondocks. No neighbors, and the price is right. However, we have boondocked where other less-thoughtful campers had before us and we had to deal with dog piles and trash in the firepit. I also found it interesting that cracked frame and poorly functioning slide-outs were mentioned among the answers – newbies beware. Note to self: Bring spray bottle containing bleach for the picnic table!

Hopefully, any newbies reading this will understand what makes other RVers cringe, and act appropriately when camping.

Feel free to add your camping pet peeve via the comment box below to help further educate those new to RVing. And be kind. Remember, we were all newbies at some point.

