Weirdest RV Moment: Who’s afraid of the Big Bad Wolves?

Reader Randy B. sent along his Weirdest RV Moment:

A few years ago my wife and I were camping in a remote but established campground east of the Cascade mountains during hunting season. There were only a few campers and most of them were hunters.

I walked a hundred yards to the nearest neighbor to ask about hiking and what they were hunting. They told me that a wolf pack had been spotted nearby. A couple of hours later the Sheriff stopped by and informed us of the wolves.

That night under the moon and drifting clouds we had a fire going and a few cocktails in us and I am searching for the wolves with my flashlight shining across the shallow river. Suddenly, the most exhilarating and panic-ridden moment of our lives was 50 yards away.

Six or seven glowing sets of eyes were staring at us from the tree line moving back and forth. My wife asked how quickly they could get to us and I said immediately, so off to the trailer she went pleading with me to follow. I could not leave the most exciting moment ever, and besides, I had my liquid courage! After several intense minutes of this, finally, the clouds released the moonlight revealing a group of deer. Relieved, but also disappointed, we had a good laugh.

Please tell us about your Weirdest RV Moment. Use the form below. We can hardly wait to hear your story.

Last week’s Weirdest RV Moment: Young daughter invites bear into trailer

##RVT1074