Friday, October 14, 2022

We want to know: What and where was the best burger you’ve ever had? (No chain restaurants)

By Cheri Sicard
Nothing says America like burgers! And there are no shortages of burger joints and variations to be had across this great land. But who has the best one?

Road-tripping gives RVers a unique opportunity to discover great burger joints that they might otherwise miss.

That’s why for this question we want to know…

What Mom and Pop joint serves the best burgers, where is this burger restaurant located, and why do you like it so much?

When answering this question, please keep these points in mind:

  • Please limit your favorite burger recommendation to those served at independent restaurants. No chain restaurants, please. Good Mom and Pop restaurants are getting harder and harder to find and the ones that are hanging on need all the help they can get these days.
  • It can be ANY kind of burger! Burgers have evolved to being everything from a quick cheap bite to haute cuisine. Any version that is your favorite will qualify for this question regardless of price or style. Burger variations like turkey burgers, salmon burgers, veggie burgers, etc., also qualify. Of course, recommendations for good old-fashioned beef burgers are terrific, too.
  • Try to keep answers as short as possible (less than 100 words is ideal).*

We’ll do a follow-up article with a compilation of the results of this story, including any possible winners who get multiple votes, along with some of the more compelling comments and recommendations.

Please use the form below to tell us about your favorite burger. Photos welcome! 

(*Comments might be edited for grammar and brevity.)

##RVT1074

