Tuesday, October 3, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & RepairAsk Dave
Maintenance & RepairAsk Dave

What is the scheduled maintenance for RV roof sealant? How hard is it to replace?

By Dave Solberg
0

Dear Dave,
My fifth wheel is about three years old, and I live in it full-time. While periodically checking my roof, I noticed that some of the sealant around the vents is starting to look aged, but not cracked. How often should I apply new sealant (Dicor) before having to remove the old material and replace it completely? And how hard is it to remove? —Peter, 2021 Grand Design Reflection 337RLS

Dear Peter,
Most RV manufacturers recommend cleaning the roof material and sealants at least once a year, and visually inspecting them for cracks or separation that would allow moisture to penetrate. There is not an actual time frame or schedule to apply or replace, as it all depends on the exposure to the elements.

I believe your roof material is a rubber membrane and most likely Alpha Systems with self leveling lap sealant. The sealant will get darker and grungy looking depending on how much it is exposed to dirt, dust, moisture, and other elements. However, if it is not cracking or separating, it is still doing its job of not allowing moisture to penetrate into the roof structure. You should be able to clean it with Dawn Dish Soap (Blue) and water with a medium-bristle brush. Dawn is best, in my opinion, as it will work on not only dirt but also tree sap and bird droppings.

The roof vent shown above looks pretty nasty. However, it is still sealing the opening and obviously has not had much TLC with cleaning. It would be hard to verify if the sealant was cracked or separated. After this photo was shot, we cleaned the sealant well, inspected it, and also pulled the inside shroud off to verify any leaks. We then installed a MaxxAir vent cover.

How hard is the RV roof sealant to remove?

Again, it depends on the type of sealant and exposure to the elements. Since your unit is only a couple of years old, I would believe the sealant is still fairly pliable and should come off easily. I use a heat gun on a low setting and a plastic putty knife to scrape off the old sealant and not tear the rubber membrane. If the sealant has hardened, it is a much tougher and longer job, while still using the heat gun and putty knife.

This is a photo of the old TV antenna base on the 2015 Thor we worked on. You can see how weathered the sealant is on this one, with some of it actually shrinking and bubbling. We used a razor knife to cut the sealant at the edge of the base to get the plate off, then used the heat gun and razor knife to remove most of the old sealant.

Since we installed a new Winegard Air 360+, we did not need to remove all the sealant as the new dome covered the entire area. However, if we were just resealing, we would have removed more and used mineral spirits to get down to the rubber membrane so the new sealant would adhere better.

 You might also enjoy this from Dave 

Should I use EternaBond on my RV’s roof vents, A/C units and along seam edges?

Dear Dave,
I’ve been watching a few videos about EternaBond tape and most use it on older RVs. Some have mentioned using it on a new RV around all roof vents, A/C units and along the edges. Is this something that you would recommend? —Bob, 2022 Sportsmen 332BH

Read Dave’s answer.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

Send your inquiries to him using the form below.

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

##RVDT2223

Dave Solberg
Dave Solberghttp://www.rv-seminars.com/
Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He has been in the RV Industry since 1983 and conducts over 15 seminars at RV shows throughout the country.
Previous article
Is your RV packing on the pounds? Try these 10 steps to shed some rig weight

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE