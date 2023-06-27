Should I use EternaBond on my RV’s roof vents, A/C units and along seam edges?

Dear Dave,

I’ve been watching a few videos about EternaBond tape and most use it on older RVs. Some have mentioned using it on a new RV around all roof vents, A/C units and along the edges. Is this something that you would recommend? —Bob, 2022 Sportsmen 332BH

Dear Bob,

I have used EternaBond only in emergency situations where I had to do a quick patch to keep it from leaking or when needing to band-aid a spot so we could get the rig to a service center and have it properly repaired. And no, I would not apply it to all the seams and vents, especially the roof A/C.

EternaBond has several pros and cons when it comes to sealing RV seams

Pros

It is easy to apply and covers a wide 4” patch as opposed to spreading on lap sealant from a 1/4” caulk gun tube.

It sticks to any material such as fiberglass, EPDM, TPO, and even aluminum.

It works, at least from an owner’s point of view, as most do not see the cons until much later.

Cons

It is a band-aid fix to the original issue and will not last.

It dries out eventually and cracks.

What Is EternaBond?

According to the H.B. Fuller website, the manufacturer of EternaBond, it is a one-step sealant tape designed for all roof materials featuring MicroSealant Technology. Here is the official description:

“Featuring MicroSealant® Technology, EternaBond tape is a 100% solids formulation of synthetic resins, thermoplastics and non-curing rubber with a built-in primer. It is bonded to a UV-stable backing. The adhesive coating is protected by a silicone release liner, to be removed prior to application.”

They go on to talk about how it forms a stable molecular structure and synthetic polymers, which frankly puts me to sleep but is their justification for it sticking to stuff.

You will find a large number of EternaBond lovers on forums; however, over time, they might not be as excited about the product. Have you noticed that no RV manufacturer uses it for the seams? That is because eventually it will dry up, shrink, and pull the roof material with it.

There still is nothing better than checking the seams on a regular basis and using the recommended sealant for your roof material. There are some sealants like RV 311 that are designed for fiberglass and others like the Dicor product that are designed for TPO and EPDM.

What about roof air conditioners?

This is the most critical area to address. NO, you should never use EternaBond or any other sealant around the roof air conditioner! A foam gasket is designed to go between the roof air and the roof material and is secured with four mounting bolts in each corner. As the warm, moist air from inside your rig is drawn into the return air and passes through the evaporator coil, heat and moisture are removed and the moisture goes into the front drip pan. This pan has two drain holes on the sides where the moisture drains out and off the roof. If you seal around the roof air conditioner, you will trap the moisture and it will overflow in the drip and into the roof and rig. It is recommended to check the mounting bolts periodically and tighten them to a specific torque. I usually just hand-tighten them using a socket and they are good.

RELATED

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have a popular forum for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVDT2152