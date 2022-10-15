Our readers share about their rudest campground neighbors. Yikes!

In a question last week, we gave you the chance to rant about the rudest campground neighbors you have encountered in commercial campgrounds. And rant you did!

Judging from all the responses we got, rude campground neighbors are obviously not isolated incidents.

Dogs and drunks were the most popular answers by far, with most of the complaints centering around these two issues. Although problems with smoke and campfires and late arrivals noisily setting up camp while others were trying to sleep were also well represented.

I was surprised nobody complained about my personal campground pet peeve of late, and that is leaving bright LED lights blazing all night long. Maybe it’s just me on that one.

However, true to RVtravel.com form, not everyone agreed that rude campground neighbors were a problem.

Here’s what you said

William F. said:

“I may be a Pollyanna, but I don’t remember ever having a rude neighbor. Unfriendly, yes, but not outright rude.”

Lucky you, William. I have certainly experienced problems with barking dogs and rude, noisy late-night neighbors, like most of our readers have at one time or another. Thankfully, not all campground neighbors are rude.

One campground host agreed with William, though, and claims that rude neighbors are really not the problem we are making them out to be. Paul W. shares:

“I camp host for State Parks and have not found that campers are a bad lot. This summer was even better than past seasons. Once the rules were explained I got cooperation and no further problems. Maybe it’s the type of campground one chooses that you find unruly people. I also think it may help that State Parks do not allow full-time residents. The campground staff sets the tone and has to be on top of what goes on in their campground.”

Maybe so, Paul, and we are glad you do such a great job. But bad campground management was a gripe that also came up in many of the answers we received.

In fact, most of the complaints readers had could have been easily handled by a decent campground manager, but in the cases you shared with us, there sadly was no such thing.

For instance, Robert J. wrote:

“We were in a campground where the camper next to us was building a truck. Pounding, welding, grinding, screaming, all day. I talked to the campground manager and got nowhere. So I talked to the builder and found out he was a relative of the manager. We left.”

Going to the dogs

Problems with dogs were without a doubt THE most frequent theme of the answers we received.

Julie L. writes:

“While staying in a beautiful, peaceful riverfront spot in the Smokies, our new neighbors arrived. They left for the day and left their dogs in their camper with the blinds open. Every time we were outside in our patio area, those dogs (not big dogs—just crazy) would constantly attack the window through the blinds and bark. We couldn’t cook, sit, eat or anything without that noise in the background. I left a note saying their dogs were not happy when we were outside and that they might close their blinds so they didn’t get damaged. I tried to be nice as possible. It didn’t matter. The guy was so rude after that.”

Kenneth P. had a similar issue with dogs. He writes:

“I love when next door RV occupants own a dog. Leave for the day, 4-8 hours, Fido barking/yelping the entire time. Upon arrival home on three different occasions I have informed the neighbors their dog never stopped barking. All three times, their answer? ‘No, our dog never barks when we’re gone.’ Only once did I reply, ‘How would you know? You weren’t here.'”

Bob S. concurred:

“While wintering in AZ, the sites were very close together. Our next door neighbors would take motorcycle day trips with their little dog locked in the RV. He barked every minute until they returned. I had to close up my RV and turn the A/C on so I could get my work done.”

Frank S. had a problem with a dog or, should I say, the dog’s owner, but it wasn’t barking. Frank shared this experience:

“This happened at the ‘top RV resort’ in Indio, CA. After our second day, the owner of the lot next door came over, introduced himself, and proceeded to tell us he had an agreement with the owner of the lot we were renting that his large dog could relieve himself on our grass. He said he would clean it up, of course. Well, I watched the dog do his business that afternoon, the owner peered over the hedge, saw it and walked off. The next morning it was still there and the dog had added to it. I guess this is what $140 a night gets you these days…self-entitled jerks.”

Dan B. had a unique negative experience that was kind of about a dog … sort of? Dan says:

“We came back to our campsite after a day of camping to be met by a nasty note on the door, ‘Keep your damned dog on your site instead of leaving it roaming and crapping on ours.’ Whoa! We ignored it. The next day, the same song with added expletives and a warning that if this continued we would be reported to park management. True to form, day three was an even worse note plus a visit by the park manager to evict us due to the complaints. We don’t own a dog!”

Richard H. had a hair-raising experience over a rude neighbor’s dog. He writes:

“I think the worst was the guy whose dog was running loose and charged my dogs. He screamed at me and threatened to shoot me and my dogs. He was soon talking to the police and ordered to leave. At the same campground, a very obnoxious guy was cleaning his AR 15-style rifles, about 15 of them on the picnic table. The campground asked him to not display weapons and he threatened the host. He too was leaving before his scheduled departure and a Sheriff’s deputy patrolled the area for several days.”

Where there’s smoke…

Another theme that came up again and again about rude campground neighbors was campfire smoke.

Thomas E. had neighbors that were not only loud and partying all night, they almost set the place ablaze! He says:

“Three families (with seven children) showed up, turned the radio on with outdoor speakers running full blast. After their dinner, they threw all their Styrofoam plates into the fire pit, loaded it with wood, squirted it with a quart of lighter fluid and poof. The smell of Styrofoam and lighter fluid was overwhelming. A Canadian snow birder directly downwind came over with his fire extinguisher and put their fire out then walked up to the office to complain. Not sure what came of that.”

Mike O. writes:

“Someone pulled into the site next to us and assembled a large awning Then they moved their wood firepit to a place that wasn’t near their awning, but WAS right under our RVs window. Because of the smoke, we could not leave our windows open.”

Late arrivals, big problems

People arriving at their campsites and loudly setting up while others were trying to sleep was another common thread, and one I have experienced myself on several occasions. These rude campground neighbors seem to think they are the only people who exist. Or at least the only ones who matter… We had a number of experiences shared that were similar to Keith D’s, who wrote:

“While camping at a campground in Georgia, we were awakened at 1 AM when the young couple that rented the site next to us arrived and used a battery-operated impact driver to lower the 4 leveling/stabilizing lacks on their travel trailer. It was obvious that nothing had ever been lubricated as the impact driver was struggling to do its job. It went on for about 30 minutes and when I finally had enough and went out to speak to them about it they couldn’t have cared less about ‘disturbing the peace.’ No apology, they just turned and walked away from me.”

Rude newbies… UGGGGHHHH!

Darla V. had an unusual and disgusting encounter with a newbie RVer:

“Once while entertaining ourselves watching a newbie break camp, it started not to be funny. He was working on the sewer hose and proceeded to put it on OUR picnic table to drain after disconnecting. When we pointed out his error he said it was okay because he rinsed it well!”

Sweet revenge

Sometimes things are so bad, you just have to leave. But sometimes you can have the last laugh. Hank D. shared his sweet revenge tactic on noisy campground neighbors:

“Drunk campers showed up at 1AM, set up their tent next door and partied another hour. We took our tent down shortly after dawn. Those drunks were still sleeping. We tossed a couple of loaves of bread right on top of their tents and around their camp and tons of noisy seagulls swooped in on their campsite and woke those drunk campers up for good.”

Good one, Hank! Plus, you made some birds very happy.

And unfortunately, when it comes to aggressive, rude neighbors, that’s about all we can do. Rude campground neighbors are certainly not worth being shot over.

At the end of the day, rude people are everywhere and that includes campgrounds. Anyone who has been on the road any length of time has encountered at least a few. Keeping a good sense of humor is sometimes our best defense.

