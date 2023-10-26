Which works best to insulate RV windows – shrink wrap or bubble wrap?

Dear Dave,

Has anyone used shrink wrap on their windows for insulation in place of bubble wrap? —Tom, 2015 Dutchmen Voltage

Dear Tom,

Thanks for the question, as it will help spark some conversation on what’s the best option to insulate RV windows while cold-weather camping. I have used a variety of methods over the years and have camped in some brutally cold weather, not only in my home state of Iowa but in Montana and even Alaska. Yes, I have used shrink wrap many times.

For the most part, RV windows are not the most efficient for either cold or hot weather, especially the single-pane models. From what I can find on used RV sales sites, it looks as though your Voltage has frameless, tinted windows. It does not show anywhere that they are double-pane, so adding some type of insulation would be beneficial.

Bubble wrap

I am not a big fan of bubble wrap as it doesn’t have the consistent air gap insulation, but rather the indentations and pockets. Plus, it is hard to apply with some instructions recommending spraying the window with water before application to allow it to stick better. This just adds condensation to the unit and a messy window, in my opinion.

Shrink wrap

This is my preferred choice, as you can apply the product not only on the glass but around the frame, which can also allow heat to escape. There are several kits available at home improvement stores, and they are easy to apply.

Some kits come with a bulk film that can be cut or customized to fit several windows, while others have specific sizes. Apply the two-sided tape around the perimeter of the window frame. Also, I have always applied it to the sidewall paneling outside the frame. I recommend the premium version of the product, as the two-sided tape is a superior product that sticks well but doesn’t peel the wallpaper off the paneling. However, I use a heat gun to warm it up when removing it, just in case. Peel off the paper on the tape and apply the film around the window.

There are various thicknesses, and I generally go with the heavier thickness of at least .75 mil. I have found some that are 1.5 mil. After application, use a hair dryer to “shrink” the plastic and create a tight air gap between the window and the room. You can then cut off the excess plastic. However, be careful not to cut into the wallpaper!

Custom window covers

Another option is to create an interior window cover that is made of heavy fabric or even blankets and insulation that can be attached with hook-and-loop material or snaps. The downside of this method is you can’t see out the window in most cases. I have even found some RVers that customize block foam to fit inside the entire window frame and roof vents.

Just recently I came across a product on Amazon that looks to be an interesting idea. The thicker plastic cover is fastened with a hook-and-loop tape so it can be easily installed each spring and can be removed if there is condensation on the window. You can find it here.

There are a variety of products and methods, depending on the type of window you have and how much you want to spend. However, for any cold weather camping, I do think it is a great idea to add some type of additional insulation to the windows.

Here is me camping at Mt. McKinley, Alaska, many years ago!

Dear Dave,

I have just arrived to work in a pretty cold climate. Winter will be over soon. However, right now it is still fairly cold, with frost on the windows. I have noticed here that some folks have insulation types on the exterior of the windows and some on the inside. Any thoughts, other than leave for Florida? lol! Thanks. —Andrew

