What you don’t know about fishing and are afraid to ask

A lot of RVers like to fish. Many RV parks offer free fishing in their lakes even if the camper does not have a state fishing license.
Here are some interesting facts we found at the website of the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation. We thought you might find them interesting, as we did.
- 46 million Americans participated in fishing in 2014 (15.8% of the U.S. population ages 6 and older).
- 47% of first-time fishing participants are female.
- Fishing is the second most popular outdoor activity among adults.
- More than 85% of adult anglers fished as a child, before the age of 12.
- Nearly 83% of fishing trips involve more than one person.
- Almost 4.3 million youth would liket to try fishing.
- 81% of fishing trips are spontaneous or planned within a week of the trip.
- 80% of participants reported catching a fish during their last fishing trip.
- Freshwater fishing remains the most popular type of fishing with more than three times the number of participants (almost 38 million people) as saltwater fishing.
- Hispanic fishing participants average 25.8 days on the water; over six days more than the average for all fishing participants (19.4 days).