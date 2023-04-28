What’s the second-best thing you can do for your RV air conditioner?

Your RV is a solar oven. You may consider it your adorable home-on-wheels, but to the 10,000-degree star burning 93 million miles away from our planet, it’s a heat box, no different than the science project you constructed in 5th grade. That bothers your air conditioner. Your air conditioner has one job: to move heat from inside to outside. But how can your hardworking, loyal air conditioner remove heat if you keep adding it back in? How can you sip a cup dry through a straw if someone else keeps adding water to your cup?

This is often why your “air conditioner doesn’t work.” Your air conditioner may actually be working just fine, but it simply can’t keep up with the tremendous heat gain.

So what’s the second-best thing you can do for your air conditioner? Reduce the heat gain!

(FYI, the absolute best thing you can do for your air conditioner is to keep its evaporator and condenser coils clean and unobstructed.)

Why heat gain is the enemy of your RV air conditioner

Heat moves in three ways: conduction, convection, and radiation. Touch the stove—that’s conduction. Blow on your finger—that’s convection. Feel the heat radiating off the pan— that’s radiation.

Radiation is your biggest enemy. Radiant heat is what makes an asphalt road sizzle at 140 degrees when it’s only 95 degrees outside. The air isn’t making the asphalt hotter, the sun is.

You already intuitively understand this. You stand in the shade on a hot day. So why not give your RV the same break? Park in the shade!

But what about when you’re camped somewhere where your RV is taller than the trees (looking at you, Arizona)? Or what if there are no trees whatsoever (looking at you, Texas)? Fear not. Let me give you three easy ways to reduce your heat gain and keep your air conditioner happy.

1. Keep your roof snowy white

Clean your roof. A clean roof is white and reflective; a dirty roof is brown and hot. You don’t wear a dark T-shirt on a muggy summer day, do you? So why ask your RV to suffer through the same?

If you want to really get into the weeds, you’ll need to know the Solar Reflective Index (SRI) of your RV roofing membrane type. For instance, Dicor Polar White DiFlex II TPO has a SRI of 108 when new and will slightly degrade with age. Lasalle Bristol XTRM PLY has an initial SRI of 109. These are good numbers! In comparison, commercial white EPDM roofing can have an initial SRI of around 94 and a 3-year aged SRI as low as 77.

And, by the way, virtually all darker colors—gray, tan, or black—have pitiful performance in comparison to white. That’s why lighter colors are usually classified as “cool roofs.”

2. Block out your skylights and fans

You already close your window shades when it gets hot outside, but do you cover up your skylights and roof fans? You might be appalled to learn just how much heat can enter your RV through these neglected pathways. (Plus, the direct sunlight can cause your furniture and flooring to fade.) Do yourself—and your air conditioner—a massive favor and either build or buy reflective foam inserts to stuff into your skylights and roof fans.

It is important that the inserts be both FOAM and REFLECTIVE. The foam prevents conductive heat transfer from the hot airspace above, and the reflective foil prevents radiant heat transfer. It bounces most of the sun’s rays back outside. These are the best.

A word of warning! Note that these inserts will increase the temperature of the skylight or fan lid material itself. Most of the time, this will have no harmful effect. But in severe heat, the plastic can actually warp or bubble from the excess heat. If you’re battling truly apocalyptic temperatures, you might want to do away with the reflective foil.

P.S. You’ve heard since childhood that dark colors absorb heat and light colors reflect it. This is true, but don’t be fooled by clear. A clear skylight or fan lid is actually the worst for heat gain, while a dark-tinted lid actually blocks the most heat.

3. Let the RV air out first!

I know, I know. When you finally arrive at your campsite after traveling all day and you open the RV’s door, it’s hotter than heck inside. So your survival instinct is to kick on the air conditioner and let the compressor work its magic.

This is not how you keep your air conditioner happy. It can easily be 100-120 degrees inside an RV after traveling in the hot sun all day. And I’m not just talking about the air. I’m talking about all the stuff inside your RV: furniture, cabinetry, belongings, etc. All this stuff has thermal mass, which stores heat. Your RV is literally a battery for heat. And until you discharge this heat, it will continue to emit from your stuff and warm the air temperature.

You can kickstart this process by opening up your windows, turning on your exhaust fans, and using your air conditioner in Fan-High mode only. Your goal is to ventilate your RV as quickly as possible! The more airflow, the more you’ll “discharge” the heat captured within the mass of the RV itself. Just ventilating an RV for 5-10 minutes can make a massive difference. If you ventilate your RV first, your air conditioner will bring down the room temperature faster. Be kind to your air conditioner, and it will be kind to you.

