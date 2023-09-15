Wheelchair-accessible RV: Tour the Winnebago Roam

Those who are wheelchair-bound have extra obstacles when it comes to RVing as the choices of wheelchair-accessible RVs are few and far between.

Enter the Winnebago Roam, one of the few wheelchair-accessible RVs on the market. In the video below, Joel from RV Management USA takes us on a tour of this unusual Class B motorhome.

Built on a Ram ProMaster chassis, according to the video, the front driver and passenger seats both swivel for easier access to the cab or to seating from the living area.

To make this a wheelchair-accessible RV, the side sliding door accommodates an automatic lift. An easy-to-reach remote control operates everything at the touch of a button. Watch the video to see how it all works, including the built-in safety mechanisms.

Inside, the aisles are wider than a typical Class B motorhome, giving the wheelchair room to maneuver around and access the kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping area.

The small but functional kitchen has a small refrigerator-freezer, a little counter space, a microwave oven, and a small sink.

There is a fair amount of storage around the top of the van, which is nice. However, some of the taller storage would be difficult to reach for a person in a wheelchair. Some of the cabinets have accessible latches and are built in an innovative way that lowers them in order for someone in a wheelchair to be able to access the contents.

The rear sofa becomes a bed, but the conversion happens automatically at the touch of a button.

The solid wood table seems solidly built. Not only does it fold up or fold away, there is a built-in extension leaf that works well as a desk.

The open concept, meaning just a shower curtain, bathroom has a grab bar to help wheel in. From there you can access the toilet and also take a shower.

One more accessibility feature is the living space, which features built-in tie downs, and the RV comes with straps so that someone sitting in a wheelchair can travel in the back.

What’s not to like?

The sink is so tiny, I can’t really see it being of any use for washing dishes.

With only a microwave for cooking, I would consider this a partial kitchen.

The bed is short, so if you are tall you might feel cramped.

Of course, like all Class B camper vans, the Winnebago Roam is pricey.

Winnebago Roam Wheelchair Accessible RV Specs

Ram ProMaster chassis

Coleman air conditioner

Length: 19’9”

Fresh water: 12 gallons

Gray water: 13 gallons

Cassette toilet capacity: 5 gallons

GVWR, depends on model, 8,900 to 9,300 pounds

GCWR: 12,000 pounds

MSRP: depends on model, but about $145,600

Learn more about the Winnebago Roam wheelchair-accessible RV here.

