Why does my GasStop shut off the LP when the furnace turns on?

This question came up during last week’s Live “Talkin’ RV Tech,” so I called GasStop to get an answer. My GasStop shuts off the propane when the generator starts but it only happens when the furnace or water heater starts, so I believe it just “thinks” there’s a leak. Do you agree? —Robert Remus

I was initially introduced to the GasStop™ product in Raleigh, NC, several years ago while conducting seminars at the NC RV Dealers Association (NCRVDA) Show. They had a booth there with a local distributor demonstrating the product. I have to admit that I was not a fan of the product, as I do not think RVers should travel down the road with the LP system on. I think they should have it shut off at the LP vessel, whether it is an ASME tank on motorized RVs or a DOT cylinder on travel trailers and 5th wheels.

Most RVers that travel with the propane on want to keep the refrigerator cold while traveling. Some are using the furnace in cold weather to keep the water lines from freezing. We have conducted several tests bringing the interior temperature of the fridge down to 34 degrees. The compartment will stay below 40 degrees for more than 6 hours with the refrigerator off.

Also, the LP connection in both the DOT cylinder and ASME tank has an excess flow valve that is spring-loaded and designed to shut off it there is a break in the line or excessive leak. So that should take care of that.

Many RVers travel with propane on

However, since that time I have found that a large percent of RVers are not happy with the temperature that is maintained by the refrigerator compartment and do travel with the propane on. Plus, the excess flow valve will not completely shut off the LP, just reduce the flow. So there is still the potential for LP gas to enter the rig, and with the refrigerator on there is an open flame! So the GasStop is a 100% safety feature, and it will help determine if you have an LP leak.

The GasStop mechanism operates off flow with a ball bearing wedged into an O-ring. When you initially open the valve, the excess rush of LP will push the GasStop closed and it needs to be primed 4-5 times to equalize the pressure in the line. This is done by pressing the gauge down.

GasStop offers possible causes why it shuts down

I talked with my contact at GasStop and he indicated there could be a few issues that might be causing your unit to shut down. A few of them are owner related, and others could be mechanism related. If you are only pressing the gauge down one or two times, it is not priming it properly and a small amount of flow will shut it down. The unit originally was set to 70 standard cubic feet of pressure. Pressing the gauge once sets it at about 40 standard cubic feet; twice is about 50 standard cubic feet. The initial startup of a furnace or water heater will create a “gulp” of LP. If the mechanism isn’t primed properly, it will shut off.

You did not indicate the type of rig or generator. However, if the GasStop is closing when the generator starts, I would assume it is a propane generator. And from your question, it seems as if the generator and furnace or water heater are starting at the same time. My first step would be to prime the GasStop at least 5 times and see if that makes a difference.

Angle of GasStop valve could be an issue

If it still shuts down, take a look at the angle or position of the GasStop valve. It works best if standing straight up in the air, as the photo shows, since the ball bearing floats up and down at best. Several RV owners mount the valve at a 90-degree sideways angle to be able to see the gauge better. This makes it more sensitive to the 40-50 standard cubic feet. You should not go much more than 45 degrees sideways.

Larger appliance

The GasStop mechanism was designed in Europe for coaches that are smaller and have lower BTU LP appliances. Therefore, they demand less LP flow. The 70 standard cubic feet works for the majority of rigs. However, with larger furnaces and especially on-demand water heaters, all GasStop mechanisms from 2022 have been recalibrated at 90 standard cubic feet.

If you are experiencing a shut off after priming properly and positioning the valve at not less than a 45-degree angle, contact GasStop for further troubleshooting and evaluation.

Dear Dave,

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

