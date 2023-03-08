RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Issue 2073

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Great minds discuss ideas. Average minds discuss events. Small minds discuss people.” ―Henry Thomas Buckle

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is International Women’s Day! It’s also National Proofreading Day and we’d like to thank our incredible proofreader, Diane, for all she does!(Well, that’s not all she does, trust us!) [Aww, shucks. 😊 Now I want to hide under my desk. But thanks. —Diane aka Ms. Persnickety]

On this day in history: 1817 – The New York Stock Exchange is founded.

Tip of the Day

Easy tips to help your pet adapt to the RV lifestyle

By Lucinda Belden

We don’t need a lot of statistics to tell us that pets are good for our health. They keep us active by taking care of them, and they can spark conversations between owners and lead to new relationships. Pets can also operate as protectors or warn us of dangers.

If you want a couple of stats, The Washington Post reported Americans adopted millions of dogs during the pandemic. A connection is there whether we understand it or not. The University of New Mexico studies revealed pet owners had 30 percent fewer visits to doctors, higher serotonin levels, lower blood pressure and less depression. But we already know this as pet owners!

What we may not know is how to adapt to the RV lifestyle with pets.

Continue reading

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors and writers as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why does my GasStop shut off the LP when the furnace turns on?

Dear Dave,

This question came up during last week’s Live “Talkin’ RV Tech,” so I called GasStop to get an answer. My GasStop shuts off the propane when the generator starts but it only happens when the furnace or water heater starts, so I believe it just “thinks” there’s a leak. Do you agree? —Robert Remus

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

Use MORryde X-Brace Stabilizers to prevent your RV from moving or wobbling when parked

A common concern I hear from my customers is in regards to the movement of their unit when in a parked position. Whether it’s the movement from someone walking inside the unit or from strong winds, there are many consumers who can benefit from a stabilizer. MORryde offers three different options in their X-Brace line of stabilizers.

Continue reading

Live today: RV repair and maintenance advice

Dave, Dustin and Zach answer your questions about RV repair and maintenance

Dave, Dustin and Zach answer questions from viewers about RV repair and maintenance in this one-hour program from 4-5 p.m. PST time (7-8 in the East). Ask questions or just sit back, relax and soak up all the helpful information from these RVing experts. You will learn soooooooo much!

Watch and ask questions here. RV Travel on YouTube • RV Travel on Facebook • California RV Specialists on YouTube • RV Travel on Linkedin

RVelectricity: A reminder of open neutral dangers

This photo and story recently showed up on the RVelectricity Facebook group. It’s a great reminder of why you need an advanced surge protector on your RV (commonly called an EMS or Total Power Protection). Read all about it.

Video of the day

Washing dishes in an RV: Save water and gray tank space

By Cheri Sicard

Washing the dishes in an RV can eat up a whole lot of your freshwater tank, plus prematurely fill up your gray water tank, too, depending on how you do it.

In the video below, Robin Barrett from Creativity RV (one of the picks on our Best of YouTube RV channels roundup) is here to demonstrate how to get the job done using a minimum amount of water.

Robin says her dishwashing technique is one of the reasons she can boondock off-grid for two weeks or more!

Click here to watch

Time to downsize? Here’s how to find a smaller RV that works best for you

Have you worked your way up to having “too much RV”? Is it a struggle to find parking, storage, or campsites with large enough spaces? Has keeping that 40+ foot diesel pusher in showroom condition become a full-time job? Perhaps it’s time to downsize your RV. Here is a lot of great advice from our own Randall Brink from his experience when downsizing.

Reader poll

Did you go on family vacations with your parents as a child?

Tell us here

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

We’re not quite sure what this man is doing with his hands (preparing for a quick draw?), but this gadget could really be useful for some of you…

Quick Tip

This will leave you agitated (and your jewelry clean)

Camping, gardening or just daily living will, over time, leave grungies in the small crevices of jewelry like rings, watches and watch bands. Instead of investing $150 or more on an ultrasonic cleaner, take an old electric toothbrush after the bristles are worn out, put the items in a glass of water (make sure everything is waterproof, e.g., watch), turn the toothbrush on and stick the bristle end (only) into the glass. You could even add a drop or two of dish soap. Length of time will be determined by how much cleaning is needed. For $5 you could even buy a new toothbrush to use. Thanks to George B.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The Best State Park Campground in Each State

See if you agree with Campendium’s list of the best state park campground in each state.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Spanish Pork Chops

by Thea Pappalardo from Queens Village, NY

This simple pork chop recipe is full of flavor. The tomato sauce is zesty, a little sweet, and slightly salty from the Spanish olives. Browning the pork chops seals in their juices. Once simmered in the sauce, you can eat them with just a fork. So tender, no knife is needed. This is a pork chop dinner that will be repeated often at your dinner table.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

After peaking at 470,000 ATMs in the USA in 2019, the number of machines has declined annually over the past few years to 451,500 at the end of 2022. One reason: Many people quit using cash during the pandemic and haven’t gone back, said Kendrick Sands, a consumer finance manager at Euromonitor International. —Wall Street Journal

*Where is the longest suspension bridge in the world? Yesterday’s trivia tells you!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Jeter the Yorkie is the best friend, pet, and companion we could ever ask for.” —Ray Tindall

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest news for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.