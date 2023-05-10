Why does my RV’s furnace only ignite when I lift the sail switch?

Dear Dave,

I have determined that my RV’s furnace blower airflow is not sufficient to activate the sail switch. The batteries are new and charged, but it will only ignite when the sail switch is depressed manually. There appears to be sufficient air blowing out of vents. I can’t see any blockages in lines or hoses, and there does not appear to be much dust on impeller blades. I am stuck and would appreciate any guidance. Thanks in advance. —Anthony, 2016 Bigfoot 25FB

Dear Anthony,

Even though the batteries are “new and charged,” have you tried using the furnace plugged into shore power? When you are plugged into shore power, the converter or whatever type of charger you have should be providing 13.2 volts at least, which would be sufficient for powering the blower motor and raising the sail switch. Put a multi-meter on the battery/batteries when attempting to start the unit and see if it stays at least at 12.6 volts.

Check vents and filter

If yes, inspect all the vents inside the rig to make sure they are all open and not covered with a rug or something else. Also check the cold air return to make sure it is not obstructed. Most cold air returns do not have a filter. However, I’ve learned never to say never when it comes to RVs! If there is a filter, try running it without to see if it has better air return and work.

You state that it works if you manually depress the sail switch, which is pictured above and is typically hard to get at in most rigs. There is not much of a test for an RV’s furnace sail switch, other than open and closed. I have heard in some cases there is enough dust or grit on the switch that it makes it difficult to lift. Try spraying the tab and switch body with CRC electrical cleaner and see if that helps. One other test would be to get an airflow meter such as this one on Amazon.

With this, you can get the actual airflow and verify with the manufacturer what it should be. If the unit is plugged in and getting proper voltage and the fan is not providing sufficient airflow, I would assume the motor is getting weak and needs to be rebuilt or replaced.

