Will my standard solar panel keep my RV’s batteries charged during storage?

Dear Dave,

I have 5 AGM batteries in my newly purchased motorhome. Do I need to remove them for winter storage? I live in Colorado Springs and winters aren’t terrible, but it does at times get below O°. My RV is in a storage lot and I don’t have access to 120V. The Winnebago has a trickle charge solar panel, but I don’t know if that’s enough to keep my batteries from freezing. Thanks, Dave!! —Wayne, 2003 Winnebago Journey DL

Dear Wayne,

According to the Winnebago specifications, your Journey came standard with two 12-volt flooded lead acid (FLA) deep cycle batteries, which most likely were NAPA brand, and a 10-watt solar panel. This size panel was only able to provide a trickle charge to the batteries during storage to keep them topped off without anything else running.

You state there are five absorbed glass mat (AGM) batteries now in the rig, so a previous owner replaced the original FLA batteries with these. Most AGM batteries are a Group 31, which means more amp hours than the original Group 24 or 27 batteries. The 10-watt solar panel is not sufficient to charge two AGM Group 31, let alone five.

A 10-watt solar panel will only provide about 1 amp charging power, and it also depends on the amount of sun available to the panel. Typically you only get about 6 hours of sunlight exposure, so that will also limit the charging ability.

I would recommend replacing the 10-watt panel with a 100-watt panel, and a charge controller to regulate the charge. You will also need to verify the wire size, as the gauge may not be sufficient for the larger panel.

The challenge you will have is the wire is typically routed into the ceiling during the manufacturing process, so it will be almost impossible to route it through that. We did install a 100-watt panel on a 2003 Winnebago Brave that has a very similar roof structure. We routed the new wire down through the refrigerator vent and behind the refrigerator. The converter was located underneath the kitchen cabinets, so it was an easy install to the back of the converter. We mounted the charge controller on the panel just underneath the refrigerator.

If you don’t want to go to this extreme, I would suggest taking the batteries out and trickle charging them in your garage.

