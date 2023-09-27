RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Issue 2218

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“You must write every single day of your life… You must lurk in libraries and climb the stacks like ladders to sniff books like perfumes and wear books like hats upon your crazy heads… may you be in love every day for the next 20,000 days. And out of that love, remake a world.” ―Ray Bradbury

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Day of Forgiveness.

On this day in history: 1825 – The world’s first public railway to use steam locomotives, the Stockton and Darlington Railway, is ceremonially opened.

Tip of the Day

Ways to make your RV feel more like home

By Gail Marsh

I was feeling a bit homesick the other day. We’ve been work camping for several weeks now and while I love living in our RV, I sometimes still miss home. I was contemplating the calendar (counting down the remaining days) when it hit me. I loved our RV, but our RV just wasn’t loving me back! I needed to make the RV feel more like home.

Who lives here?

Here’s what I mean. Because making this trip had been a rather quick decision, I hadn’t packed along our Nix play (digital photo frame). The sentimental, handmade quilt for our RV bed didn’t come along with us either. (It was the hottest time of the year, so who needs a quilt, right?) Even the calendar I’d been staring at was from a bank! Why hadn’t I packed the calendar that our grandkids personalized for us? As I gazed around our RV’s interior, I quickly realized that it might as well belong to a stranger. Nothing (and I mean absolutely nothing) gave even a hint about us or our personality. It was as sterile and cold as an operating room.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Will my standard solar panel keep my RV’s batteries charged during storage?

Dear Dave,

I have 5 AGM batteries in my newly purchased motorhome. Do I need to remove them for winter storage? I live in Colorado Springs and winters aren’t terrible, but it does at times get below O°. My RV is in a storage lot and I don’t have access to 120V. The Winnebago has a trickle charge solar panel, but I don’t know if that’s enough to keep my batteries from freezing. Thanks, Dave!! —Wayne, 2003 Winnebago Journey DL

Read Dave’s answer

RV Reviews

Tony Barthel is at the huge Elkhart RV Dealer Open House getting all the insider scoop for us on the newest RVs. You can read all about it in the RV Travel Newsletter on Sunday. Be sure you’re subscribed because you don’t want to miss it!

Click here to read Tony’s previous RV reviews

In the RV Shop with Dustin

RV roof replacement tips

Join Dave and me up on the roof of a 2019 Grand Design Reflection in the video below. I’ll explain California RV Specialists’ tips during a roof replacement and what makes our installation different from manufacturers’.

Click here to watch and read

Video of the day

How to properly care for your RV water heater

By Cheri Sicard

When it comes to their RV water heater, a lot of RVers make the mistake of neglecting proper maintenance, which can lead to expensive water heater problems down the road. I have to confess to being one of those RVers, so I learned a lot from the video below from Enjoy the Journey.Life. If you haven’t been showing your RV water heater the proper love and attention it deserves, you might learn, too.

Click here to watch

RVers, these poisonous plants could be lurking nearby. Look out!

By Dale Wade

With all of nature’s beauty, it has a nasty side. Along with the myriad of beautiful plants come a few of which you should be aware of. On your treks through the woods pay attention to those that can poison you and your pet through touch, smell, and taste. Here are some commonly occurring poisonous plants that we, as RVers and outdoor enthusiasts, need to know about and avoid.

Reader poll

Are you an only child?

Tell us here

By far the coolest bottle opener for RVers!

Look at this adorable vintage trailer bottle opener! You’d be the star of the campground if you opened everyone’s beer or soda with it! It’s a magnet, so you can always find it on your fridge, and it comes in two colors. It would make a great gift too! Learn more or order.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Cold weather and batteries

Planning on some winter camping? Bear in mind that the colder the temperature, the more resistant to charge your rig batteries come. It’ll take longer to charge them, and if you run your RV furnace, you’ll be eating up plenty of juice.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Well… wow… this is surely RV-sized! Actually, it’s more like teardrop-sized! We didn’t know they made them this small, but boy, this would come in handy and wouldn’t take up any space!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The Best National and State Parks in Texas

OK, y’all. It’s time to get yourself down to Texas and start exploring some of these beautiful parks! We’ll meet you down there (and we’ll join you for some BBQ, too)!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Caramel Apple Pecan Bars

by Sharyl Maacks from Newfane, NY

Caramel apple flavor in bar cookie form… love, love, love! These aren’t the type of cookie bar you can eat with your hands. They’re ooey gooey, so you’ll need a plate. They have a crunchy cinnamon crust and a caramel apple center. Each bite tastes like fall. Serve with a scoop of ice cream and it’s the perfect autumn dessert.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

In old England, 10 families equaled a tithing. 10 tithings equaled a shire. Each shire elected a reeve. That “shire reeve” came to be known as a “sheriff.”

*Why did Taco Bell airlift 10,000 tacos to Alaska in 2012? Well, it’s a funny story… Read about it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our sweet 6-month-old boy, Kona (Bernedoodle), is a great traveler and loves to see the sites of our travels. Not so dog-friendly yet. He enjoys people.” —Jeff Roller

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

Make sure to have this First Alert EZ Fire Spray in your RV

The First Alert EZ Fire Spray portable fire extinguisher is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Even though this is a few years old now, you’ll love this! Watch Jay Leno’s interview with this incredibly charming, hilarious, 100-year-old woman.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising. Information here

Help desk: Contact us

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in many affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of the potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.