Window awnings – Enjoy the shade but keep your view

By Jim Twamley

RV window awnings typically have two positions — deployed or stowed. When the window awning is deployed it can cut your viewing area in half.

Here’s a swift trick to solve the problem. Use a bungee cord to hold the window awning partially open. Loop the wire bungee ends through the strap as depicted in the photo and attach the other end of the cord to the wall hook.

This will give you flexibility in controlling the level of shade inside your coach. Sometimes the easy solutions are the best.

##RVDT1371