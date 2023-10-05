Thursday, October 5, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Winds blow over, shove motorhome across a highway (VIDEO)

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
motorhome across a highway

A family that saved up eight years for the trip of a lifetime got more than they bargained for when winds blew their rental motorhome across a highway. Dash camera video from a rig not far behind the hapless Class C recorded it all.

Blown across two traffic lanes

Samantha Lewis was travelling on State Highway 80 near Canterbury, New Zealand. An unexpected gust caught the rig, smashed it on its side, and pushed it across two traffic lanes, while at least one car narrowly avoided mixing it up with the vacationing family.

“The kitchen fell over my children, and they were hanging in the campervan for two minutes. I am still in shock. I am starting to feel bumps and bruises. There is still a piece of glass in my leg,” Lewis told a New Zealand news outlet. “My daughter rolled over her younger brother. My one-year-old baby was stuck in his car seat. We were screaming ‘hold on, hold on’.”

Warning signs?

When winds picked up, many along the highway had pulled off the road. Lewis and the family were among them, but the wind played no favorites and shoved the motorhome across the highway.

Lewis bitterly complained that if authorities had posted a sign that large vehicles should avoid the highway, she’d never have driven on it. However, highway authorities told the media that the electronic information signs leading to the highway told a clear story. “All our available electronic boards on SH8 (leading into SH80 from Fairlie, Tekapo and Omarama) had Strong Winds/Take Extra Care from Monday morning.” The Lewises will never forget the occasion of strong winds that shoved a motorhome.

##RVT1125b

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.
Previous article
RV Daily Tips. Thursday, October 5, 2023

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE