Winds blow over, shove motorhome across a highway (VIDEO)

A family that saved up eight years for the trip of a lifetime got more than they bargained for when winds blew their rental motorhome across a highway. Dash camera video from a rig not far behind the hapless Class C recorded it all.

Blown across two traffic lanes

Samantha Lewis was travelling on State Highway 80 near Canterbury, New Zealand. An unexpected gust caught the rig, smashed it on its side, and pushed it across two traffic lanes, while at least one car narrowly avoided mixing it up with the vacationing family.

“The kitchen fell over my children, and they were hanging in the campervan for two minutes. I am still in shock. I am starting to feel bumps and bruises. There is still a piece of glass in my leg,” Lewis told a New Zealand news outlet. “My daughter rolled over her younger brother. My one-year-old baby was stuck in his car seat. We were screaming ‘hold on, hold on’.”

Warning signs?

When winds picked up, many along the highway had pulled off the road. Lewis and the family were among them, but the wind played no favorites and shoved the motorhome across the highway.

Lewis bitterly complained that if authorities had posted a sign that large vehicles should avoid the highway, she’d never have driven on it. However, highway authorities told the media that the electronic information signs leading to the highway told a clear story. “All our available electronic boards on SH8 (leading into SH80 from Fairlie, Tekapo and Omarama) had Strong Winds/Take Extra Care from Monday morning.” The Lewises will never forget the occasion of strong winds that shoved a motorhome.

##RVT1125b