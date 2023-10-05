RV Daily Tips. Thursday, October 5, 2023

Issue 2224

Tip of the Day

What’s the most important RV trip prep? Your personal health

By Gail Marsh

Getting ready for an extended RV trip usually involves making reservations, packing the RV, checking RV systems, and making arrangements for your stix-n-brix home while you plan to be away. You probably have preparation checklists (like this one). Don’t forget to include the most important part of RV trip prep—you and your health! Face it! If you get sick or feel tired as your trip begins, you may compromise your entire adventure. That’s why you need to consider some personal health prep before your RV travels begin. Here are some tips to help you do just that!

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Should I leave the RV’s scissor jacks extended or retracted during storage?

Dear Dave,

We’re in a seasonal campground (April through October) and are now getting ready to close up for the year. Sometimes I’ve done this, sometimes not, so here are my questions. Should the leveling jacks (scissor-type) be left down or up? And should I leave the camper level, or tilted up towards the rear? I don’t cover it, BTW. Thanks. —Jerry, 2021 Forest River Wildwood 27RK

Read Dave’s answer

RV Tours

Custom Unimog motorhome: A massive must-see beast!

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, we join Patrick Botticelli from New Jersey Outdoor Adventures [343K subscribers, 91M views] for a tour of what he says is the highest-quality motorhome among imported motorhomes he has seen, the massive beast that is the Unimog 4X4.

The truck started life as a Red Cross truck long before it got upcycled into a rugged luxury motorhome. And it is a beast. A 26,000-pound hydraulic Ramsey winch outfits the front bumper. A 4.5-liter turbo diesel engine hides under the hood. It’s high clearance and outfitted for nearly anywhere off or on the road. It can even drive through up to 4 feet of water!

Click here to tour

Video of the day

10 Eastern Sierra must-visit stops along California’s Hwy 395

By Cheri Sicard

Highway 395 in California runs along the Eastern Sierra and is home to arguably some of the most spectacularly beautiful scenery in the entire U.S. In the video below, join outdoor photographer Gabriella Viola on a trip along this famed highway to discover her favorite places and stops along the route.

Encompassing both Mono and Inyo counties, the Eastern Sierra is on the remote eastern side of California’s Sierra Nevada range. Gabriella says this rugged region is home to crystal-clear alpine lakes, granite peaks, hot springs, waterfalls, and much more. Even if you don’t intend to plan a trip, the video, created by a professional outdoor photographer, provides some amazing eye candy.

Click here to watch

The important life lessons that RVing has taught me

By Gail Marsh

Maybe it’s because I’ve worked in education for most of my life. Or perhaps it’s because I am getting older and more introspective as time goes on. Whatever the reason, I’ve been thinking lately about all that I’ve learned while RVing. I’m not talking about RV organization, daily RV life, or RV maintenance. I have indeed learned all those things. But I’m talking about what RVing has taught me about myself. Continue reading. Does this sound familiar to you?

Quick Tip

The pros and cons of Class C overhead bunks

If you are not physically ﬁt or suffer from achy bones, these bunks can be a true inconvenience. Although the beds are typically queen-sized (generally smaller than “residential queens”), one person will be pinned against the front of the rig, so getting up at night to use the bathroom means doing a sort of “push up” over their partner. Also, making one of these beds is challenging. These beds are great for younger RVers who are physically active, and for kids. But older RVers should try a test run on this type of bed while at the RV dealership (or by renting an RV for a short trip) before they commit to sleeping on one for days or weeks on end. From The ABCs of RVing.

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Taco Soup

by Vicki Wacasey from Greenville, TX

A delicious chicken taco soup made with pantry ingredients. Sometimes canned chicken can be a bit overpowering. The key is to drain it very well and it soaks up the lovely seasonings in this taco soup. Cream cheese makes the soup creamy and adds a slight tang. Serve with cheese and tortilla chips for an easy soup on a cold evening.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

When you’re on a hiking trail you’ve probably noticed small markers telling you you’re on the right path. Usually they’re found bolted to a tree. Those are called “blazes.” Trailblazing used to be a real occupation, where trailblazers would go out and hike routes across unexplored terrain setting “blazes” to mark their path.

*Do you know the origins of the yo-yo? Yesterday’s trivia tells you all about it.

Leave here with a laugh

