New Winegard app promises big features, but customer service ‘Know Nothings’ don’t know a thing about it

We’d originally planned to write about a new gewgaw “app” from Winegard called the “RV Halo.” Most of us have a Winegard antenna up on top of our rigs, so the company name has gained some trust over the years. So when Winegard put out a press release touting itself as the producer of “The world’s greatest range of Smart Wireless Solutions” and announced “the launch of RV Halo, a smart RV platform that allows users to control all Winegard devices from one app,” we thought, well, hey, we’d best listen up. This must be something new. But the more we tried to listen up, the more we hit the walls of the new corporate “Know Nothings.”

1850s history review time

For those who have a dusty memory of high school history classes, the original Know Nothings were members of an 1850s political movement. The actual party name was the Native American Party, later known as the American Party. Party adherents had some views that were definitely not mainstream, and so were instructed that if anyone outside of the movement asked about it, they were to say, “I know nothing.” The colloquialism stuck. While the party is long gone, sad to say, the attitude has been revived, and more and more in the RV industry.

A simple question that needed answers

As we say, we were trying to bring you more information about Winegard’s RV Halo app. The app, said the flashy press release, “equipped with an AI-enabled voice assistant, RV Halo helps RV owners set up and run a smart home environment whether they are on the road or at home.” Smart home? What’s that mean?

“RV Halo empowers RV owners to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to their vehicles. RV owners can now be instantly notified if the temperature drops, a fridge becomes unplugged, or a door opens instead of finding out hours, days, or even weeks later. A simple voice command can automatically trigger an RV to set up the awnings, turn on TVs, or notify the user of tank levels.”

Well, who wouldn’t want to be proactive when it comes to their RV security? But what has it to do with Know Nothings? Here are the catchwords that set this off. RV Halo “allows users to control all Winegard devices from one app.” Nowhere in the press release is there much of a description as to what “Winegard devices” are available to control with this fancy app. Our imagination suggested it might somehow control a Winegard satellite dish system. But monitoring holding tanks? Putting out the awning?

We look for answers to the RV Halo mystery—and find Know Nothings

We dialed up the number of the media contact listed at the bottom of the release. The contact name was associated with a firm called Firecracker PR. Well, Winegard’s Firecracker PR folks turned out to be duds. A very generic voicemail picked up after 10 rings or so. We left a message. Never heard back. We dug through as much information as we could find on the internet—most of it led nowhere. Found a year-old video touting Winegard RV Halo voice control. Kind of like “Alexa” for your RV. Probably a kin-folk to this new Halo app, but still, no help as to what Winegard devices it controlled.

So we called Winegard’s home office in Iowa. As you might expect, we were greeted, not by a human being, but by an electronic voice offering us a menu of choices. The first choices didn’t apply, but the last, “for all other matters,” did actually shunt us to a human being. They first demanded to know who we were. After that, we got to explain the reason for our call. “Trying to reach your media contact folks,” was the explanation. “OK, well, let me forward you to our reception desk, they’ll help you.”

The reception desk turned out to be a second-round electronic menu, again with no help to finding those elusive media contact folks. We were finally shunted back to someone else who could help us. That’s right, back to the initial multi-choice-and-none-that-work menu. Back to the first human we talked to. We restated the issue. “Well, I can forward you to our reception desk,” was the offer. Again, we explained that didn’t help the last time. The call was put on hold, while Human 1 sought advice from a supervisor. After a ponderous wait, Human 1 told us that they could only send us to the reception desk, that they just didn’t know what else to do.

Know Nothings.

More and more, a corporate culture of Know Nothings

If we had a buck for every corporate RV entity where we ran into the Know Nothings, well, we could probably retire to Cabo San Lucas and drink margaritas for the rest our lives. In the last year or so, the ratio of helpful “let me tell you what your readers need to know” companies have been vastly dwarfed by the Know Nothing companies that either give us the runaround, or, more often, just don’t bother to return phone calls or emails.

Maybe corporations are falling to the siren call of artificial intelligence. Let AI write the press release. Pump it out on the internet and wait for gadzillions to buy whatever useless pablum the media releases tout. Do potential customers need more information to make a more informed purchase? Send them to the Know Nothings.

How they can stay in business is one of life’s great mysteries.

##RVT1118