Preserve our natural spaces: Leave no trace, leave no graffiti

I often see it on passing freight trains or adorning overpasses and the exterior walls of abandoned city buildings. To those wielding their cans of spray paint, graffiti is “an artistic expression that communicates with the masses.” To me, graffiti is vandalism, plain and simple. What alarms me is how it continues to appear in our parks, landmarks, and other natural spaces. Don’t people know that graffiti has consequences? I’ll explain.

Graffiti is an ecological disruption

On a recent forest trail hike, I noticed a towering oak tree that had been “tagged” with spray paint. Trees are especially vulnerable to graffiti because their bark acts as a protective barrier against pests and environmental stressors. When this barrier is compromised by paint, the tree’s health can deteriorate, leading to potential long-term damage or even death. (If you read my previous story about purple paint on trees to mark property borders, you should know that a specially formulated paint is made and used for this purpose. This paint will not harm trees.)

Altered habitat

So many creatures, both large and small, live in the forest. Graffiti within their habitat can lead to habitat degradation because the painted surfaces may repel or harm creatures that call these places home. Insects might avoid laying eggs on painted surfaces. Birds may refuse to create nests on “tagged” branches, and wildlife that relies on camouflage to hide from predators might find it harder to blend in against brightly colored backgrounds, increasing their vulnerability.

Eyesore

Graffiti can drastically alter the aesthetics of an area. I suppose the “artist” felt his brightly colored artwork added visual appeal to the forest setting. To me, it was an eyesore. The graffiti disrupted the natural beauty and serenity of a very special place. It angered me.

Historical impact

You may have seen graffiti in other natural places. Sometimes these locations hold deep spiritual and cultural connections. Defacing these areas can be deeply offensive and disrespectful to indigenous communities because “tagging” can erase the heritage and/or stories associated with these honored locations.

Costly

Removing graffiti is costly. One park ranger put it this way: “Depending on the damaged surface, it can take hours for park staff to remove graffiti. We use a variety of remediation equipment and often must carry this equipment to remote sites. Repairing vandalized sites is costly, but what’s worse is that often, a damaged site can never be fully restored to its original condition.”

Leave no graffiti, leave no trace

No, I don’t believe that RVtravel.com readers “tag” or deface natural spaces. However, preventing graffiti is a job we can all share. Talk to your children and grandchildren about the consequences of graffiti and impress upon them the importance of keeping our natural spaces pristine for future generations. Participate in community cleanup days and support park rangers and others who regularly work to eliminate graffiti and other forms of vandalism. Always remember: Leave no trace!

