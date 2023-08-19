Saturday, August 19, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Preserve our natural spaces: Leave no trace, leave no graffiti

By Gail Marsh
0
Heart graffiti on two trees

I often see it on passing freight trains or adorning overpasses and the exterior walls of abandoned city buildings. To those wielding their cans of spray paint, graffiti is “an artistic expression that communicates with the masses.” To me, graffiti is vandalism, plain and simple. What alarms me is how it continues to appear in our parks, landmarks, and other natural spaces. Don’t people know that graffiti has consequences? I’ll explain.

Graffiti is an ecological disruption

On a recent forest trail hike, I noticed a towering oak tree that had been “tagged” with spray paint. Trees are especially vulnerable to graffiti because their bark acts as a protective barrier against pests and environmental stressors. When this barrier is compromised by paint, the tree’s health can deteriorate, leading to potential long-term damage or even death. (If you read my previous story about purple paint on trees to mark property borders, you should know that a specially formulated paint is made and used for this purpose. This paint will not harm trees.)

Altered habitat

So many creatures, both large and small, live in the forest. Graffiti within their habitat can lead to habitat degradation because the painted surfaces may repel or harm creatures that call these places home. Insects might avoid laying eggs on painted surfaces. Birds may refuse to create nests on “tagged” branches, and wildlife that relies on camouflage to hide from predators might find it harder to blend in against brightly colored backgrounds, increasing their vulnerability.

Eyesore

Graffiti can drastically alter the aesthetics of an area. I suppose the “artist” felt his brightly colored artwork added visual appeal to the forest setting. To me, it was an eyesore. The graffiti disrupted the natural beauty and serenity of a very special place. It angered me.

Historical impact

You may have seen graffiti in other natural places. Sometimes these locations hold deep spiritual and cultural connections. Defacing these areas can be deeply offensive and disrespectful to indigenous communities because “tagging” can erase the heritage and/or stories associated with these honored locations.

Costly

Removing graffiti is costly. One park ranger put it this way: “Depending on the damaged surface, it can take hours for park staff to remove graffiti. We use a variety of remediation equipment and often must carry this equipment to remote sites. Repairing vandalized sites is costly, but what’s worse is that often, a damaged site can never be fully restored to its original condition.”

Leave no graffiti, leave no trace

No, I don’t believe that RVtravel.com readers “tag” or deface natural spaces. However, preventing graffiti is a job we can all share. Talk to your children and grandchildren about the consequences of graffiti and impress upon them the importance of keeping our natural spaces pristine for future generations. Participate in community cleanup days and support park rangers and others who regularly work to eliminate graffiti and other forms of vandalism. Always remember: Leave no trace!

##RVT1118

Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh is an avid RVer and occasional work camper. Retired from 30+ years in the field of education as an author and educator, she now enjoys sharing tips and tricks that make RVing easier and more enjoyable.

Previous article
Dear RV owner: Why are you so, so mean to your converter?
Next article
Hometown routines aren’t the same as on-the-road excitement. When going to Walmart isn’t enough

What's up with the comments?

We had to turn off our extra comment features this weekend due to technical problems.
We're in the process of transferring to a new commenting service, more on that soon.

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE