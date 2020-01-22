Winnebago recalls some Adventurer motorhomes for fire risk

Winnebago Industries, Inc., is recalling certain 2020 Adventurer motorhomes. When using 30 AMP service, the heat coil may not disengage when the Power Control System (PCS) calls to stop the air conditioner power.
If the heat coil does not disengage with the air conditioner, heat can increase inside the unit, increasing the risk of a fire.
Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will install a blocking diode at the air conditioner unit, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 6, 2020. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 161.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
