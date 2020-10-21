Winnebago Industries sales, income climb in 2020 fourth quarter

Winnebago Industries, Inc. revenues for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter ended August 29, 2020, were $737.8 million, an increase of 39.1% from $530.4 million for the fiscal 2019 period.

Revenues for Newmar, which was acquired by Winnebago Industries, Inc., in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, were $126.3 million. Revenues excluding Newmar were $611.5 million, reflecting an organic increase of 15.3% compared to the fiscal 2019 period primarily driven by growth in the towable segment.

Gross profit was $122.5 million compared to $83.2 million for the fiscal 2019 period. Gross profit margin increased 90 basis points in the quarter, driven by motorhome segment lower input costs and towable segment fixed cost leverage, partially offset by segment mix.

Operating income was $68.4 million for the quarter, an increase of 52.8% compared to $44.8 million for the fourth quarter last year, driven by towable segment revenue growth and the addition of Newmar. Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter net income was $42.5 million, an increase of 33.2% compared to $31.9 million in the fourth quarter of last year, driven by the growth in operating income partially offset by increased interest expense.