RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Parts of several Colorado National Forests have been closed due to wildfires. More than 420,000 acres already burned.

“Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” —Marie Curie

RV tire storage

By Mark Polk

The tires will lose air while in storage. Inflate the tires to the manufacturer’s recommended max cold pressure. Place some type of blocking between the tires and the ground. Make sure the blocking is larger than the footprint of the tire, to prevent damage to the tires. Cover the tires to protect them from the sun and harmful UV rays. These simple preventive maintenance steps can help extend the life of your RV tires.

Keystone Springdale 242RK. As he reports, this is one of the most livable and usable travel trailers he's come across.

2021 Palomino River Ranch 390RL fifth wheel trailer from Forest River

Another example how slobs are ruining our camping

This is why we all need to be responsible campers, and even go beyond the call of duty sometimes to clean up after the slobby Neanderthals in our midst. Read all about it.

Yesterday’s featured article: Tour Will Smith’s $2.5 million RV

For part-time RVers: Do you hope to go “full-time” someday?

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

“Shirt closet” shelf storage

Do you have one of those shirt closets next to your bed but don’t need it for hanging? Facebook member Beth Haizlip fixed her problem with wire shelving and Command strips from Lowe’s. “I bought a wire shelf from Lowe’s and cut it down to the sizes I needed. Then attached Command hooks to the sidewalls and now I have shelves. Easily removed if I need more hanging room.”

RVing Women

This a national group of more than 2,000 women of all ages who travel independently with RVs. Some are retired and travel full time. Others still work and participate in weekend rallies. No matter how long you’ve been on the road, you can always learn something, and this group is a great resource for solo women RVers.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Will your RV be banned from your neighborhood?

• The truth about Butt Wipes and RV holding tanks

• Reader abandons plan to buy another RV

3-in-1 NOAA radio, flashlight and charger is a must-have for RVers

This emergency hand-crank radio is a necessity for RVers. Keep it somewhere safe – you never know when it will come in handy. The 3-in-1 radio is also a bright LED flashlight and a smartphone charger. The radio can be charged via solar charging, hand cranking or a USB plug. You’ll want to buy one here.

The oldest known song is 3,400 years old! Dating all the way back to the 14th century B.C., the world’s oldest melody is titled “Hurrian Hymn No. 6.” It was excavated in the ancient city of Ugarit (in today’s Syria) and was inscribed on clay tablets. You can listen to the song here, performed on lyre by composer Michael Levy.

*At what speed does jogging turn into running? We told you the number in yesterday’s trivia.

“This is Keo, our 5-year-old Shih Tzu mix. He was only 1 month old when he was rescued from a puppy mill here in the Phoenix area. We adopted him when he was 5 months old. He is very smart when he wants to be. He has one favorite toy, any others he tries to destroy. We went 6 years in between pets because we hesitated traveling with one, but Keo loves to travel in the motorhome, not so much in other vehicles.” —Kathy Verdino

A man walks into a bar and sits down. He asks the bartender, “Can I have a cigarette?” The bartender replies, “Sure, the cigarette machine is over there.” So he walks over to the machine and as he is about to order a cigarette, the machine suddenly says, “Oy, you bloody idiot!” The man says with surprise in his voice, “That’s not very nice.” He returns to his barstool without a cigarette and asks the bartender for some peanuts. The bartender passes the man a bowl of peanuts and the man hears one of the peanuts speak, “Ooh, I like your hair.” The man says to the bartender, “Hey, what’s going on here? Your cigarette machine is insulting me and this peanut is coming on to me!” The bartender replies, “Oh, that’s because the machine is out of order and the peanuts are complimentary.”

