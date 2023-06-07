Full-Time RVer Newsletter #57, June 7, 2023

Volume 2. Issue 57

Quote of the day

“Man, when you lose your laugh you lose your footing.” —Ken Kesey

Reader offers hilarious advice for full-timing newbies

By Shona McCullum

Ah, the full-time RV lifestyle, where everyday life takes a detour and adventure becomes the norm.

Welcome to the world of RVing, where size truly matters. You’ll quickly learn to maneuver your colossal RV through narrow roads and tight parking spots with the finesse of a race car driver. And don’t be alarmed when fellow RVers greet you with enthusiastic waves—it’s their secret initiation ceremony. Embrace the quirks of your RV, like the squeaky door or the never-ending battle against gravity that inevitably leads to falling utensils. Remember, it’s all part of the adventure!

Continue reading

5 qualities of highly successful RVers

By Nanci Dixon

These five qualities of highly successful RVers are ones that can make a camping trip worthwhile. They are the ones that can make RVing fun and fulfilling. The successful RVer can turn on a dime and take a trip from misery and turn it into a lifetime memory. Do you possess these five qualities?

Around the Campfire: RVers discuss downsides to workamping

By Gail Marsh

Like many RVers, my husband and I frequently talk about workamping. It seems like a great “fit” for us. We both enjoy helping others. We share a strong work ethic. Having RVed for several years, we know our way around a campground, and we’re outgoing and friendly. Staying in one RV spot with free or reduced site fees sounds inviting, too. Well, it did. Until a recent campfire discussion. That’s where we learned about some downsides to workamping. Continue reading.

Warning: RVers are very prone to dangerous DVT, deep vein thrombosis

Did you know that you can prevent DVT or deep vein thrombosis (blood clot in a vein) even on long travel days? … As an RVer, you should know how to prevent DVTs. … Learn all about this very dangerous condition and how to prevent it here.

Reader poll

Quick tip

How much propane do you have?

You can buy a special electronic gizmo that will help you figure it out. But there are less expensive ways. Check your tank early in the morning when dew hits the bottle. Where the dew line on the metal stops, that’s the level of LP left in your cylinder. Some RVers dump really hot water down the cylinder and look to see where condensation forms. If you have a scale, you can weigh the bottle, and deduct the weight (you’ll find that weight, it’s marked next to the letters “TW” on the carrying yoke) of the bottle. Propane weighs 4.24 pounds per gallon.

Two incredible vintage Airstreams that were NOT made of aluminum

By Paul Lacitinola, Vintage Camper Trailers Magazine

The admiration of all things vintage is the founding principle of The Gulley Museum Collection. The owners, David and Mary Gulley, collect everything from travel trailers to automobiles and all sorts of interesting stuff in between. They have always believed in preserving the originality of their acquired pieces. Their appreciation for vintage trailers began with vintage Airstreams many years ago. Continue reading.

How to be an RVer and still pursue your hobby

By Gail Marsh

Can you travel in an RV and still pursue your favorite hobby? I didn’t used to think so. But now I know better! My husband has many hobbies. … The best part? My husband can pursue many of his hobbies as we travel in our RV all around the country. I used to envy Hubby. “So many hobbies. So little time.” That seemed to be his motto. And then there’s me. … Find out how Gail learned to travel without giving up her hobbies here. Do you have some tips to offer on your hobbies while RVing?

Featured recipe

My Mother’s One-Pan Cheesy Beef Dinner

by Terri Backhaus from Seattle, WA

This easy, cheesy, and beefy dinner is delish! You probably have all the ingredients handy to make this tonight. Except for boiling the pasta, everything is made in one pan. Adding a touch of sugar to the jarred sauce gives it a hint of sweetness. Sauteed onions, green peppers, and ground beef only add to the sauce’s flavor. The rotini soaks up the beefy sauce. On top is just the right amount of gooey cheese. Serve with a green salad to complete your meal.

Click here for the recipe

