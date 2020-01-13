Winnebago partnership should speed replacement parts for RV repairs

From a press release

FOREST CITY, IOWA, January 13, 2020 – Winnebago has partnered with NTP-STAG to enhance its motorhome product line’s FastTrack Parts Program. “This new partnership is designed to help dealers receive the right parts at the right time and ultimately reduce repair event cycle times for the end consumer,” said Dean Casad, Director, Customer Support at Winnebago.

“The implementation will be seamless for our dealers, who will continue to order genuine Winnebago motorhome parts as normal. Internally, we will turn to NTP-Stag to help fill any parts availability gaps we have in order to assure timely delivery. This move reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest possible service levels to our dealers.”

Before implementing the new partnership, Winnebago received favorable support from dealers for utilizing the extensive NTP-STAG network to accelerate shipment and delivery of service parts throughout North America.

A similar program has been instituted successfully by Grand Design RV, which is also in the Winnebago Industries portfolio of brands.

“We are pleased to partner with the iconic Winnebago brand to enhance their parts fulfillment program,” said Jon White, RV and Towing Category Director for NTP-STAG. “This new partnership will allow Winnebago to tap into NTP-STAG’s broad coast-to-coast network of Regional Distribution centers and will put genuine Winnebago service parts inventory closer to dealers for faster order response and parts delivery times.”