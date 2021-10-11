Winnebago only using Goodyear tires on travel trailers

Winnebago Industries has decided that it will be switching to nothing but Goodyear tires on all Winnebago travel trailers.

The company said the move was made to increase the “value exchange” or Winnebago trailers and help improve the owner experience.

“We are excited to offer American-made Goodyear tires on all of our trailers,” said Joel Eberlein, Winnebago Towables General Manager. “Goodyear and Winnebago are iconic U.S. brands that together provide a reliable product that owners can trust.”

All Winnebago towables will be outfitted with either Goodyear Endurance or Goodyear Wrangler ST tires.

The Endurance is Goodyear’s special purpose trailer tire developed specifically for use on travel trailers, pop-up campers, toy haulers and fifth wheels.

Endurance trailer tires are designed for higher durability to help users who tow. The Endurance tires will be on the Winnebago Voyage and Minnie product lines.

The Wrangler DuraTrac is designed to be a versatile tire offering off-road competence in dirt, gravel and mud with on-road composure in dry, wet and wintry conditions. Wrangler DuraTrac tires will be on the Winnebago Hike and Micro Minnie product lines.