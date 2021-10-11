RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 11, 2021

Issue 1706

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (including our hard-working writers!).

Happy Thanksgiving

to our friends in beautiful Canada!

(P.S. We miss you in the States!)

Today’s thought

“An education is not so much about making a living as making a person.” ―Tara Westover

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Native American Day! It’s also Columbus Day!

On this day in history: 1910 – Piloted by Arch Hoxsey, Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first U.S. president to fly in an airplane.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Financing or refinancing? RV loan calculator can give you the info you’ll need

If you’re looking to finance – or refinance – your RV purchase, you might want to look at an easy-to-use loan calculator supplied free by, and available at, Forbes.com.

To use the loan calculator, enter your loan amount, the length of term for your loan, and the annual percentage rate. The calculator will immediately kick back the total loan cost, the monthly payment amount, and the total interest you’ll pay during the life of the loan.

This is neat. Check it out.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new EarthCruiser EXP – the ultimate world traveler. As he reports, “The EarthCruiser philosophy is to build a vehicle that can travel the world. It’s also built such that it doesn’t fall apart five years after you signed the 25-year loan papers.” Check out this incredible vehicle here.

Reviews from this weekend:

• 2022 Jayco Jay Flight SLX STX 184BS

• 2022 Starcraft Super Lite Maxx 16FBS travel trailer

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, October 11, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week three readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Deborah Butler of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Jacob Southward of Runnells, Iowa, and Randal Neubauer of Apple Valley, Minnesota.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

What can be done about two AC units that are behaving badly?

Dear Dave,

Why do my two rooftop air conditioners freeze up and one spits out ice and the other drips on my bed? We live in our 5th-wheel trailer full-time in Louisiana. Is there anything that we can do? I called Camping World, where we purchased it used in December, and the man said to turn the fan on high. It hasn’t helped. —Cynthia

Read Dave’s expert advice.

Did you miss Dave’s column on Saturday where he answered the question: Is applying the Xtreme Versacoat HD to an RV’s roof worth it?

Every RVer needs a good set of pliers

An RV toolbox is not complete without a good set of pliers. These fit the bill. The channel locks are ideal for any plumbing connection or nut/bolt where you need more leverage. Needle nose are great for wiring. Electricians’ pliers and wire snips are essential for electrical work. General-purpose pliers help in many other ways. Learn more or order.

RVelectricity ™ – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Should I buy an AED?

Dear Mike,

Since my husband has a heart problem, we’re concerned about what would happen if he had a heart attack at a campground. I don’t remember seeing an AED at any of the campgrounds we’ve visited lately. Is this something we can get ourselves? Can a non-medical person use one in an emergency? —Sally G.

Find out all about AEDs (automated external defibrillators) here.

Did you miss the latest edition of Mike’s monthly RVelectricity™ Newsletter? Lots of good stuff in Issue 39 here.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Want to RV around Canada, eh? Our readers suggest their favorite routes

In a poll on May 12th, we asked if you’ve ever been RVing in Canada. More than 2,200 of you responded, and 74 of you left comments. … Canada, (usually) so easily accessible by RV, should be on every RVers’ travel list. Read some of our readers’ comments (more like “rave reviews”) about RVing in Canada here.

Reader poll

How many tools do you carry aboard your RV?

Give ’em a count and tell us here.

Doctor’s order: Coffee!

This coffee mug is hilarious! It’s perfect for yourself or the coffee-lover in your life who just cannot live without coffee. This high-quality mug is made from ceramic and painted to look like a prescription pill bottle – it’s just what the doctor ordered! You can’t order this from a barista, but you can order one here.

Quick Tip

Bring your bedroom slide-out in at night



Here’s a double-header sleeping solution for folks with bedroom slide-outs. Bill and Wanda K. tell us they roll their slide-out in at night (when necessary) to reduce traffic noise – and if the weather is exceptionally cold. Either way, it dampens the noise factor and reduces the need for heat. Thanks, folks!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Jim & Sandy Farnsworth

2019 Coachmen 29SE

It follows our ‘14 F150 with excellent manners. I have my space in the rear bunk beds with a window and closet for clothes. She has hers up front with the dogs. We replaced the jack knife couch in the slide with a double recliner. The refrigerator works very well on gas or electric if we give it some time to cool itself before loading it. The range top has a nice big burner up front. We haven’t used the oven. The shower/tub houses the trash can and dirty clothes hamper. There is plenty of storage front and rear. It has nice ambiance lighting, floor and cupboards. It even came with a foldable table for outside and a clock. I know that’s not a biggie, but it shows some thought.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

You’re going to need a lot of time and a lot of pairs of magnifying glasses to complete this, but it’ll be worth it!

Website of the day

Swimply

This is the Airbnb of swimming pools. In other words, people list their pools on Swimply and you can rent them out by the hour, day, etc. If you like to swim, this could be great for you while you travel around!

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 27

Is the ”RV shortage” pure propaganda? Save your life with electrical system precautions. Brought to you by Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, Campgroundviews.com, and RVtravel.com’s Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

Listen to the episode.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Hot weather? Prevent food from spoiling and melting with this trick

• Avoid trips to the store – Regrow veggies in your RV from scraps!

• Can I use my CPAP machine when I boondock? Yes, here’s how

The best book on RV electricity, hands down!

Mike Sokol is America’s leading expert on RV electricity. He’s taken his 50+ years of experience to write this book about RV electricity that nearly anyone can understand. Covers the basics of Voltage, Amperage, Wattage and Grounding, with additional chapters on RV Hot-Skin testing, GFCI operation, portable generator hookups and troubleshooting RV electrical systems. This should be essential reading for all RVers. Learn more or order

Recipe of the Day

Asparagus and Mushroom Quiche

by Dana Ramsey from Somewhere in, PA

Creamy and savory, this asparagus and mushroom quiche is delicious. It’s not your typical quiche recipe that uses a lot of eggs. The filling in this recipe is loaded with chunks of asparagus and mushroom along with gooey cheese. It’s a classic flavor combination that goes perfectly with the sweet crescent roll dough. This is the perfect dish to serve for a special occasion, breakfast, brunch or even dinner!

Mmmm… nothing beats a good quiche! Get the recipe here.

Recipes from this weekend:

• Crock Pot Potato Bacon Soup

• Cranberry Roast Chicken and Sweet Potatoes

Trivia

There are more than 750,000 registered RVs in Australia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Two of the most different personalities you will ever find. Mulligan (black and tan) is a go-getter, while Divot (red) is easy-going. Makes for interesting walks as my arms are stretched to the limit. Here they are resting at the Petrified Forest in 2019 before heading to the Painted Desert.” —Carl Doucette

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Please help us be all we can be!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, Randall Brink, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Honorary Correspondents: Loyal readers who regularly email us leads about news stories and other information and resources that aid our own news-gathering efforts.

Tom and Lois Speirs • Mike Sherman • George Bliss • Steve Barnes • Tom Hart + others who we will add later.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC