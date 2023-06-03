The small but mighty 2022 inTech Terra Oasis Travel Trailer with solar and lithium batteries

Get ready to tour a unique travel trailer that packs an enormous amount of desirable features into a small, lightweight package. The Team from Endless RVing (one of our readers’ favorite RV You Tube channels) is here to give us a tour in the video below.

In the video, Keith, a representative from inTech, joins Izzy for the tour.

Endless RVing did a tour of the 2021 model that goes into more detail. This video gives a quick overview but focuses more on the changes and upgrades that were made since then, especially the solar and lithium upgrades.

The inside of this travel trailer is surprisingly airy and roomy. A big wrap-around dinette with a large swivel table takes up the front. Huge windows show off the view on three sides.

In the kitchen, you’ll find a large stainless steel farmhouse-style sink, a 2-burner stove, a convection microwave oven, and a 10-cubic-foot compressor refrigerator. The slideout drawers in the pantry are a nice touch that makes it easy to see what you have and to get to it.

The bath is unique in that there is a separate shower room off the right side of the hall, and a toilet and sink room on the left side. This has a practical advantage in that it keeps the water and moisture of the shower away from the rest of the bathroom.

The bedroom carries on the light and airy feel of the coach. I like the stylish privacy that the barn-style door provides.

There are cabinets, some with hanging storage, and a huge amount of under-bed storage. However, this trailer seems to lack a full-length hanging closet. Personally, I would gladly trade a TV in the bedroom for a closet.

The major upgrade that inTech made to the Terra Oasis in 2022 was 400 watts of Obsidian solar panels installed on the roof that feed into two Expion lithium batteries with 100 amp hours apiece.

There is also an MPPT charge controller. What that means is that unlike a reversing or pulsing charge controller, which is slower, this gives a consistent charge to your batteries so they will charge far quicker than those more traditional systems.

I love that the monitors will tell you not only how much battery life is left, but also how long it is likely to last based on its current usage. Everything in this coach, except for the air conditioner, can run off solar power.

More features of the inTech Terra Oasis

Full aluminum chassis and aluminum cage construction

16’ lateral arm power awning with wind sensors and auto retract

Optional slide-out outdoor kitchen (if you don’t get this option, the space is pass-through storage)

Prepped for backup camera

2” receiver hitch rated for 175 lbs. (for bike rack, etc.)

6-gallon propane or electric water heater

Outside is wired to plug a solar panel in to charge the battery

inTech Terra Oasis Specs

Length: 26’

3-ply laminate glass windshield

Two 20 lbs. propane tanks

Dry weight: 5700 pounds

GVWR: 7500 pounds

44 gallons fresh water

44 gallons gray water

44 gallons black water

Izzy toured the trailer at an RV show and when it came to price, the flyer said, “See the manager.” That’s because, at the time, the manufacturer was having trouble keeping up with demand. Now that RV sales are in a slump, perhaps that has changed. I did a little digging and did find a base price MSRP of $68,950.

Learn more about inTech Terra trailers here.

##RVT1107b