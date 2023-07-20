Woman dies in shuttle accident at Winnebago national rally

The Camp Winnebago Rally, formerly called The Grand National Rally, got off to a tragic start last Sunday, July 16, when a 76-year-old woman from Frontenac Minnesota was killed in an accident on a people mover on the event’s rally grounds.

According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP) the incident occurred at about 6:45 p.m. at the rally on Highway 69 when a two-axle passenger trailer became unhooked from a Ford F-150. The tongue rammed into the hitch of the truck as it stopped, and the trailer went backwards, snapping the safety chain. Joyce Engstrom attempted to jump off but was dragged under the trailer.

She was airlifted to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, where she died.

Many similar accidents are caused by improper installation, defective design and/or driver inexperience,” according to The Legal Advocate. Some common causes of hitch malfunctions include improper loading or overloading of cargo, speeding, defective brakes, a rusted hitch, a defect in the hitch and a driver’s failure to install safety chains properly. No cause has been determined in this incident, which remains under investigation.

Winnebago Industries made grief counselors available for those attending the event, which was formally known as the Winnebago Grand National Rally.