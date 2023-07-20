Thursday, July 20, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Woman dies in shuttle accident at Winnebago national rally

By RV Travel
0
Joyce Engstrom

The Camp Winnebago Rally, formerly called The Grand National Rally, got off to a tragic start last Sunday, July 16, when a 76-year-old woman from Frontenac Minnesota was killed in an accident on a people mover on the event’s rally grounds.

According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP) the incident occurred at about 6:45 p.m. at the rally on Highway 69 when a two-axle passenger trailer became unhooked from a Ford F-150. The tongue rammed into the hitch of the truck as it stopped, and the trailer went backwards, snapping the safety chain. Joyce Engstrom attempted to jump off but was dragged under the trailer.

She was airlifted to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, where she died.

Many similar accidents are caused by improper installation, defective design and/or driver inexperience,” according to The Legal Advocate. Some common causes of hitch malfunctions include improper loading or overloading of cargo, speeding, defective brakes, a rusted hitch, a defect in the hitch and a driver’s failure to install safety chains properly. No cause has been determined in this incident, which remains under investigation.

Winnebago Industries made grief counselors available for those attending the event, which was formally known as the Winnebago Grand National Rally.

 

Previous article
Great RV Accessories Newsletter #17
Next article
About Blue Ox tow bars, the tow bars of choice for RVers

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE