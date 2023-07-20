Great RV Accessories Newsletter #17

We are going to the dogs (and cats) this issue! This means we have some gear and gadget ideas to keep your furry friends safe, healthy, and happy while on the road.

Of course, as always, we have some new gear picks that even non-pet owners will love and news of a terrific new small space cookbook!

Add a pet door to your RV—It’s easy!

If you travel with furry friends, especially dogs, I’m sure you all dread having to let them in and out a hundred times a day. Here are a few ways you can add a pet door or a pet screen to your RV. This will free up some time for you to do other things! Get RV pet door info here.

More for your road-tripping fur babies!

Temporary tags keep pets safe at the campground

This easy little tip can help you get a wayward pet back quickly should they ever get loose in the campground. Simply add a small temporary tag to their collar with your campsite number. Learn more about temporary tags and how to make them here.

The best meds to keep pests off your pet

Our pet vet, Dr. Karel Carnohan, DVM, has some recommendations to help keep your pets pest free. And ’tis the season for pests… Fleas and ticks be gone! Check out this pests and pets feature.

Best dog exercise pens: How to safely contain your dogs at camp

The RVing pet experts from Paws to Journey show their favorite brand of pet enclosure (they did not sponsor the video, it is just an unbiased recommendation) along with how they use them to safely contain multiple dogs while RVing. Check out this article.

Window-mounted kitty sill is purrfect for RVing cats

Cat campers, here is a great addition to your camper if you are parked for a period of time. This window-mounted kitty sill creates a kitty perch and increases the fun. Hey, look! A bird! Check out the window-mounted kitty sill here.

OTC medicines safe for cats and dogs

Lastly, before you take off into the wilds with your RV, be sure to stock up on over-the-counter medicines that are safe for dogs and cats. You never know when an emergency can happen far from a vet.

Other stuff we’re liking

Defiance Tools: BBQ Multi-Tool

This multipurpose BBQ tool from Defiance is kind of like the Swiss army knife of BBQ tools! It’s a knife, a spatula, a meat fork, a pair of tongs, a bottle opener, and a corkscrew in one. I love mine! Check it out here.

Mini portable grill and cooler in its own carrying bag works great for RVers

This portable mini-grill is perfect for one or two people, plus the carrying case makes it easy to pack and store and keeps everything neat and in one place. Learn more about it here.

A cool tool: The Magnetizer/Demagnetizer

Instantly magnetize or demagnetize steel tools and other small ferrous parts. Learn more about this cool tool here.

The Book Nook

The Buslife Kitchen: Beautifully designed camping cookbook for small-space cooking

The Buslife Kitchen cookbook is definitely NOT your grandmother’s camping cookbook. It also bears no resemblance to the usual convenience-food-laden “camping recipes” we often see in print. Nope, there’s not a single can of cream of mushroom soup to be had.

Instead, this book will help you make gourmet food from your rig, no matter how small your kitchen is. In fact, author A.J. Forget developed, tested, and photographed the entire book in his short bus Skoolie conversion on a 2-burner stove. Yep, every recipe in the book can be prepared using just this small appliance. Check out the Buslife Kitchen cookbook along with a free sample recipe.

MORE great gadgets

No more bouncing RV steps with these helpful Save-A-Step stabilizers!

Small speaker with big sound! This tiny, inexpensive JBL Bluetooth speaker puts out a big, clear sound, plus it’s waterproof!

Track your journey with a colorful United States sticker map. Apply the map to your RV and fill in the states as you visit. It’s fun for the whole family.

Gadget Fun

This will surely be your new favorite wine or other beverage glass for your RV!

