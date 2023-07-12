Wednesday, July 12, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Work begins on Northern California coast campgrounds

By RV Travel
0

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has begun a project to expand and improve the Mattole Campground near the community of Petrolia, California at the north end of the King Range National Conservation Area. Work is expected to continue into early August.

While the campground and Lost Coast Trailhead will remain open, some individual campsites will be closed for public safety while heavy equipment is operating nearby.

The project will expand the campground from 14 to 23 campsites. All campsites will be improved with new picnic tables, campfire rings, trash cans and tent pad areas. A new informational kiosk will be installed along with improved signs.

Visitors who prefer a developed campground away from ongoing work can use the Nadelos, Wailaki or Tolkan campgrounds in the south end of the NCA. The fee at all King Range developed campgrounds is $8 per night.

The King Range NCA includes more than 48,000 acres of designated wilderness, more than 80 miles of hiking trails, a mountain biking trail network, developed campgrounds and interpretive facilities. Permits available at www.recreation.gov are required for overnight use, such as backpacking in the King Range Wilderness.

Established by Congress in 1970, the King Range was the nation’s first National Conservation Area. It is part of the BLM’s system of National Conservation Lands. Information, including a trip planning guide and safety guidelines, is available here. .

Previous article
RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE