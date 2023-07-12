Work begins on Northern California coast campgrounds

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has begun a project to expand and improve the Mattole Campground near the community of Petrolia, California at the north end of the King Range National Conservation Area. Work is expected to continue into early August.

While the campground and Lost Coast Trailhead will remain open, some individual campsites will be closed for public safety while heavy equipment is operating nearby.

The project will expand the campground from 14 to 23 campsites. All campsites will be improved with new picnic tables, campfire rings, trash cans and tent pad areas. A new informational kiosk will be installed along with improved signs.

Visitors who prefer a developed campground away from ongoing work can use the Nadelos, Wailaki or Tolkan campgrounds in the south end of the NCA. The fee at all King Range developed campgrounds is $8 per night.

The King Range NCA includes more than 48,000 acres of designated wilderness, more than 80 miles of hiking trails, a mountain biking trail network, developed campgrounds and interpretive facilities. Permits available at www.recreation.gov are required for overnight use, such as backpacking in the King Range Wilderness.

Established by Congress in 1970, the King Range was the nation’s first National Conservation Area. It is part of the BLM’s system of National Conservation Lands. Information, including a trip planning guide and safety guidelines, is available here. .