RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Issue 2163

Today’s thought

“No matter what he does, every person on earth plays a central role in the history of the world. And normally he doesn’t know it.” ―Paulo Coelho

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Simplicity Day. As Henry David Thoreau once said, “Simplify, simplify.”

On this day in history: 1962 – The Rolling Stones perform for the first time at London’s Marquee Club. (If you’re a Rolling Stones fan, you’ll enjoy this.)

Tip of the Day

RV bathroom often underrated in buying process. Take note of these details

By Chuck Woodbury

When shopping for an RV, it’s easy to be influenced by advice that you should concentrate on models that provide the appropriate amount of sleeping, dining, meal preparation, storage and closet space for your family. Those aspects are, indeed, important. But while you’re focusing your attention on those areas, don’t allow yourself to neglect features and equipment that could make the difference between being comfortable or miserable on a camping trip. For example, the most underrated area in an RV is the bathroom.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Formaldehyde fumigation of RV – How can I do this myself?

Dear Dave,

What are the measurements for the ammonia carbonate, charcoal and water [for the “Stink Bomb” you used at Winnebago to fumigate new RVs]. We really need to try this because our RV has a very bad chemical odor. Thanks for your blog. It’s very helpful and informative! —Cris

In the RV shop with Dustin

Gadgets to help prevent your RV holding tank from clogging and keep it stink-free

Today I want to introduce you to the Camco RV Holding Tank Swivel Stik Rinser, which helps keep your RV’s black tank from clogging, stay odor-free, and work properly.

Video of the day

Flat towing vs. dolly towing: What is the best way to tow?

By Cheri Sicard

One of my new favorite vloggers, Duane, a certified RV inspector from the RV Inspection and Care channel, has produced a terrific informative video on the topic of what is the best way to tow. In it, Duane compares and contrasts flat towing versus dolly towing.

Is sleeping with your pet healthy?

By Karel Carnohan, DVM

Is sharing your bed with your pet a good idea? As a lifelong pet owner who has shared her bed with many cats and dogs, I began to wonder if it was impacting my quality of sleep. I am now of a “certain age” when insomnia is becoming a significant problem. Are my cats keeping me up? What are the risks and benefits of sleeping with pets? Find out here.

Reader poll

Does your RV have automatic levelers?

Quick Tip

Black water dumping–more than just a dump

The first step after dumping your black tanks is to add enough water to completely cover the bottom of the tank. Four or five toilet bowls full should be enough depending on the size of your black tank. Water will assist a great deal with controlling holding tank odors. You always want the contents of the tank to be covered by water. Next, fill the toilet bowl and add the proper amount of holding tank chemicals, usually four ounces for every forty gallons the tank holds. Flush the toilet. Repeat this procedure every time you empty the black water holding tank. Some holding tank chemicals also contain valve lubricants to keep the valves operating properly and extend valve seal life.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

CharityWatch.org

Want to know if a charity is legit? How they’re using your money? This is the website for that!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Super Easy Working Mom’s Manicotti

by Michelle Waco from Cornelius, OR

This manicotti was so simple to prepare that anyone can make it… gotta love that! Filled with flavor, the sauce has hearty Italian sausage and mushrooms. The pasta is filled with classic ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese mixture. Delicious served with a salad and bread. You could also easily make it in advance and then pop it into the oven for the final cooking when you are ready to serve. Michelle mentions that it freezes well, too, which makes it even better.

Trivia

Twitter said it removes 1 million spam accounts each day.

*It wasn’t Henry Ford who created the first assembly line (even though he takes credit for it). So, if not him, who was it? Yesterday’s trivia tells (and shows) you!

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Moose (formerly Mouse until he got huge) and Pixie are two-year-old Siamese siblings who much prefer to be camping rather than in a house. Here they are admiring the wild turkeys that came to visit.” —Phillip Roey

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers – boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Yikes. Unless you are into getting slapped around, this motel might not be a good choice for a night’s stay…

