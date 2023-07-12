Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Has your RV been involved in a recall in the last year?

By RV Travel
You’d be here for a very, very long time if we listed all the recalls on RVs this past year. We here at RVtravel.com post many of the big ones, and that’s just a tiny fraction of those that get posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

Within the last year, has your RV been involved in a recall? If so, was it for just one thing or multiple things or multiple times? After you vote in the poll, please leave a comment and tell us about that recall and what it meant for you.

Also, be sure you read Attorney Ron Burge’s story, “Is your RV a death trap? For some RVers, the answer could be ‘yes’.” It’s a fascinating, though scary, look at RV recalls. The information is good to know and keep in mind.

