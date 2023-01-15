The most ridiculous RV campsite we’ve seen

By Chuck Woodbury

This is one of the worst-designed RV campsites my staff and I have come across in 21 years of publishing RVtravel.com. I found this photo on social media (Facebook?), and recall that the campsite and its steep approach was on a U.S. military base. Many military bases have campgrounds. I’m sorry I can’t remember the name or location of the one in the photo. Maybe you know. If so, please tell us in the comments.

I do recall that it was built by a company that was hired to upgrade the facility. How could this design have been approved?

Just look at the slope an RVer needs to negotiate to get up onto the pad! Have you ever seen anything like that? I can tell you that I could not make this in my 32-foot Class A motorhome: It would get hung up. And if I were towing my Honda Fit? Well … that’s even more out of the realm of possibility.

How about you? Could you fit your RV easily into this space?

Let’s take a poll and see how many readers could actually get into this campsite. I’m guessing not many of you. But let’s see.

##RVT1087b