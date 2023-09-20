Wednesday, September 20, 2023

WOW! Tour Retro RV’s awesome VW Kombi Camper

By Cheri Sicard
Retro RV VW Kombi Camper

The team from Retro RV, an Australian company that turns VW microbuses (apparently called Kombi Vans in Australia) into full-fledged motorhomes, is here to give us a tour of a most unusual VW camper van, the VW Kombi Camper.

More than a tour, the video below was produced as a user guide as Retro RV both sells and rents its simple RVs and even has franchise opportunities available. But as such, it shows you all you need to know about Retro RV’s unique VW Kombi Campers and what they can and can’t do.

After a tour of the cab and warning lights, and the exterior features such as door locks and awning, it’s time to get down to the fun stuff!

The interior of the VW Kombi Camper is surprisingly open, light, and airy. Lots of large windows bring the outdoors inside. There is ample storage throughout, including under the large, comfortable-looking platform bed.

A small but functional kitchen will keep you well-fed.

There is a 40-liter fresh water tank and a gray water tank on board. However, this rig sadly seems to lack a bathroom of any kind. Nonetheless, it’s a huge step up from the old VW camper vans.

What are your thoughts on these unique retro-style new RVs?

Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicardhttps://cannademy.com/
Cheri Sicard is the author 8 published books on topics as diverse as US Citizenship to Cannabis Cooking. Cheri grew up in a circus family and has been RVing on and off her entire life.
