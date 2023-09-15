A bit of nostalgia: A horde of VW camper vans come to camp

Yesterday, as I was sitting outside enjoying the crisp fall day and a warm campfire, nostalgic VW buses and camper vans started to roll into the campground.

My heart took a leap and, with longing, I remembered when I was set on having such a camper van. It was in the days of California dreaming, the era of hippies, free love, and flower children. And there in front of me, rolling along, was a 1960 VW bus, then VW Vanagons, and VW Westfalias. I just had to go talk with them.

Minnesota Westies

The group was the Minnesota Westies and they are on one of their camping get-togethers. Sometimes the group goes camping together and sometimes they just get together for coffee. It is a tight group knitted together by their love of the VW camper vans.

They were brought together as the Minnesota Westies by one of the members, John Lynden, who owns several of the VWs. He even stores one in the Western states to camp and travel there. He had been in Oregon when he found a whole group of VW owners camping together and thought that would be a great idea in Minnesota.

Currently, the roster has around 25 members, 11 of whom were here camping. The VWs ranged from a 1960 VW bus to a 1991 VW Weekender. 1991 was the last of the run sold in the United States.

I got a tour of the years and different models of the 1960 VW bus to the 1987 Vanagon to the 1991 Westender. Volkswagen supplied the basic bus and Westfalia later did the conversion to a camper on the Westfalia models.

The VW bus model

The VW bus has an interior bed, and storage but no kitchen. The 1971 VW bus there had a pop-up bed.

VW Vanagon model

The Vanagon is the closest to our modern-day Class B’s. It is outfitted with a stove, sink, pull-out bed, pop-up bed, table and front seats that turn. It has a 15-gallon water tank but no holding tank! Water runs out to the ground or, in this case, a bucket underneath the van. Nope, no toilet or shower.

VW Weekender model

The Weekender is just that—meant for a weekend getaway. It has a bed, some storage, a table and privacy curtains. There is no overhead bed in this model.

I asked if there are many mechanical problems with the VWs, and there was a collective groan. They said parts are hard to find and can be expensive! They do require maintenance. All of the owners had changed out the old air-cooled and later-model water-cooled motors. None of the engines are original and they are usually changed to a Subaru. They went from a chugging-along 40HP to around 150HP.

Jason and Jane had just traveled over Wolf Creek Pass in Colorado with no problems. Their honeymoon photo with their 1987 Vanagon is hung on the wall. They are taking off soon to make the trek from Minnesota to Shenandoah National Park. The body and chassis now have 379,000 miles on them!

(We traveled Wolf Creek Pass this year too, but it didn’t go as well!)

The group generally leaves the campers open so people can look in and admire them. I asked why they have the VW campers. They say because they appeal to people who like to work on cars and who want a super-functional vehicle. They all said that they truly love seeing the smiles and the waves from people as they go by. Being in the Minnesota Westies they get to share their experience, tips, obsession and joy.

As I saw them leave this morning, before I even thought, I was waving and smiling as they went by. True to their word, everyone smiled and waved back.

To get more information, learn about upcoming events and see some great photos check out their Instagram page: @Minnesotawesties.

Interested in one for yourself? TheSamba.com is a website forum for sourcing parts and vehicles. Love the idea but want something a little newer? Check out VW’s California Camper Van Concept in the video below.

