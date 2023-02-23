Why I write for RVtravel.com

Recently, at one of our RVtravel.com staff and writers’ meetings (yes, we are real RV people, not AI “androids”!), someone asked why we write for RVtravel.com and not other publications. They were referencing publications where the pay might be better but the articles don’t need to be as accurate or truthful. I only had to reflect for a moment.

Passion

I had been reading, devouring, really, RVtravel.com for years as an ardent RVer long before I ever submitted an article to the newsletter. I am passionate about RVing. From the time I was 15 and saw my first Winnebago Brave, I knew that camping in an RV was what I wanted, no, had to do. From a van converted in the backyard to a truck camper to building a Class C, then two class A’s, I was hooked. I dragged my family with me!

The day I retired we sold our house and all our stuff except for a few mementos and took off in ten-degrees-below-zero weather. These last eight years of full-time RVing have been a gift and an adventure. Recently we have become 3/4-timers, but I can still write from some of the most beautiful spots in the country.

Expertise

RVtravel.com taught me a lot through those years. The writers are experts. I continue to learn from them. They are real RVers and have extensive backgrounds in operation, maintenance, and repair.

Building the van and Class C from the ground up taught me a lot, too. Decades of RVing and seminars have honed my skills, both through mistakes and triumphs. I want to continue to share my learning and expertise with others, particularly those just starting out.

The RVtravel.com community

The readers of RVtravel.com have become my community. You have become familiar through emails and comments. You have sent condolences when my dad died and sympathy when our RV had its big “oops” accident.

Your comments keep me on my toes. When I put a photo of the wrong snake in an article, you let me know immediately! You have sent me suggestions with the best RVing apps, and you even sent me info about getting the rinser out of the hot water tank. (Sigh. I tried, but it’s still in there.)

You don’t always agree with some of my thoughts or writing (and yes, you are sometimes very vocal about it), but that is part of the community of RVers. We are all different and yet so much alike in our love of camping and RVing.

When I address you as “Dear readers,” I mean it. You have become very dear to me. You, dear readers, along with the staff of RVtravel.com, have become family. This is why I write for RVtravel.com.

