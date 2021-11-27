The top 5 regrets people had as they were dying. What can we learn from these?

As some of you may know, my father is dying. He is 98 and had been hoping to reach 99, even inviting the hospice nurse and caregivers to his birthday party. Our birthdays are on the same day, March 4th, and he may not make it that long. I have not had much experience with death, at least long and lingering death. My mom died unexpectedly at 52. Both grandfathers passed quickly as well. My favorite grandmother languished in a nursing home when I was a young adult, and I seldom saw her while busy establishing my own life.

He does not like it

Now I am older and no longer think that death or illness will never be mine. I watch the slow and painful progression of my father. What I do know is that he does not like it. When he was moved from his beloved lift chair to a hospital bed, he was able to whisper, “I am not happy with any of this.” He wants his floor-to-ceiling grab pole (affectionately called the “stripper pole”) back. He wants his scooter. He wants to get up but can no longer move his legs, or turn over or pull himself up. His body is giving up quicker than his mind.

Top five regrets of the dying

I recently read the top five regrets of the dying that Bonnie Ware, an Australian hospice nurse, learned from her patients. Here they are:

1. I wish I’d had the courage to live a life true to myself, not the life others expected of me.

2. I wish I hadn’t worked so hard. Every male patient felt they missed their children’s youth and partners’ companionship.

3. I wish I’d had the courage to express my feelings.

4. I wish I had stayed in touch with my friends.

5. I wish I had let myself be happier. Realized that happiness was a choice.

Caregiving

My sister has been doing all of our father’s care for several years now. Caregiving is draining, exhausting and never far from mind. Even knowing that death is coming and unavoidable, she does everything she can to make it easier, more comfortable for him. It is not easier for her. I am barely a respite caregiver to give her a small break. I do not want my children to give themselves so fully in my last days. At least I say that now.

Learning

I do not know how or when this journey will end for him nor when my last RV ride to the sky will be either. The top five regrets of the dying give me pause.

1. True to self. I have no regrets about that one. I pretty much did what I wanted to do, instilled by my dad: “To thine own self be true.” He probably was not as thrilled with the saying when I refused to be a lawyer and became a hippie and artist instead… No worries. When I started working as a professional photographer and manager for a major corporation he relaxed. And I am now a full-time RVer. True to self!

2. Working hard. Yes, I worked too hard, just as my father had. My children and husband came second far too often. Yes, I missed their youth. I had the best career of a lifetime. Could I have woven them together better? Probably, but I would not give either up.

3. Courage to express feelings. Well, I’ll do better in my next lifetime.

4. Friends. I will commit to staying in touch with those friends that are close.

5. Happiness. Can I really choose to be happy? My husband laughs and jokes a lot. I am the more serious one. This living thing is serious business, after all! Perhaps, just perhaps, I can lighten up a bit, long enough to choose joy before the candle goes out.

Thank you

I must thank all of our wonderful RVtravel.com readers for their compassion, understanding and well wishes during this time. Wishing you lives full of health, happiness, and joy.

