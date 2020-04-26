Readers tell us: How often do you go for a walk?

By Emily Woodbury

…Speaking of walks, I just got back from one!

The results of this poll, where we asked how often you go for a walk, thrilled me (if I’m being honest). Almost half of you, 40 percent, said that you go for a walk at least once a day. Wooooohoo! Me too.

Walking has so many great benefits for your body, mind and spirit. It boosts your mood, it helps get your creative juices flowing, it clears your head, it helps you sleep better and, of course, it can help you lose a few pounds too. I’m sure those of you who do walk often notice a boost in your mood and productivity once you’re back inside.

I love this quote by Frédéric Gros (from A Philosophy of Walking) and I think of it often. He writes, “None of your knowledge, your reading, your connections will be of any use here: two legs suffice, and big eyes to see with. Walk alone, across mountains or through forests. You are nobody to the hills or the thick boughs heavy with greenery. You are no longer a role, or a status, not even an individual, but a body, a body that feels sharp stones on the paths, the caress of long grass and the freshness of the wind. When you walk, the world has neither present nor future: nothing but the cycle of mornings and evenings. Always the same thing to do all day: walk. But the walker who marvels while walking (the blue of the rocks in a July evening light, the silvery green of olive leaves at noon, the violet morning hills) has no past, no plans, no experience. He has within him the eternal child. While walking I am but a simple gaze.”

In addition to the 40 percent of you who take a walk at least once a day, another 27 percent of you go for a walk a few times a week. Excellent! For the 10 percent of you who never go for walks, I understand that there may be reasons for this beyond what your poll answer can tell me, but if you’re able, I challenge you to go for one walk this week – whether it’s a 10-minute walk or a 45-minute walk (in an open place where you can stay six feet away from others, that is).

OK, gotta jet! Go for a walk, stay safe, and I’ll see you back in this same spot on Wednesday.

P.S. If you haven’t read Walking by Thoreau, or it’s been a while, do yourself a favor and re-read it.