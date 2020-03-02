Readers tell us: Do you or your partner use a CPAP machine for sleep apnea?

By Emily Woodbury

OK, so this isn’t a recent poll, but there’s a reason we’re bringing it up again. In August of 2018, we asked if either you or your partner use a CPAP machine for sleep apnea. The results surprised us, and they’ve come up quite a few times since then.

CPAP machines provide an effective solution to obstructive sleep apnea, a potentially dangerous sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. Are there concerns with using the machine while RVing? Sure. You, of course, have to maintain a dependable source of electricity, which can be an issue. Also, many RVs don’t have an outlet near the bed, so how is that going to work?

Before I get into why we’re talking about this, I’ll break down the results for you. More than a third of you, 35 percent, told us that you use a CPAP machine. Additionally, another 15 percent of you said that your partner uses one, and another 8 percent of you told us that you both use a CPAP machine. That means, combined, 58 percent of you use a CPAP machine in your household.

Looks familiar, right? Good, you’ve been paying attention. Anyway, the article I received this morning from the FDA said that CPAP cleaning devices that are treated with UV light or ozone gas don’t adequately clean the machine, and they’re not even approved by the FDA. These are the two main types of cleaning devices being sold! Yikes!

According to the article, the FDA writes, “Germs from your lungs, throat, or mouth can get into the CPAP mask or hose as you breathe in and out during sleep, or germs on your skin may get transferred to the CPAP mask or hose. Dust, mold, or other allergens may also get into the CPAP mask or hose.

All types of CPAP machines need to be cleaned regularly so that these germs and contaminants do not grow inside of your equipment and make you sick. Dust and dirt can also cause problems with the machine, making it more likely to break or need replacement.” You can read the rest of the article here.

Yeah, I mean, I don’t even want to think about the germs that hang out inside of those things.

So, that being said, we still recommend the product above. It's a soft, extendable brush that does the job just fine. Who says cleaning has to be fancy? No one.