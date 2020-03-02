RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1287

Monday, March 2, 2020

Tip of the Day

Towing in the dirt – Be careful of your “fog”

By Greg Illes

In 2015, we were fortunate to be able to take off for several months to tour Alaska and Canada. While most of the main roadways were paved for the greatest part of our 14,000-mile journey, there were some stretches of gravel and dirt to contend with.

Our towing setup was pretty typical: a motorhome towing a smaller vehicle, in our case a ’96 Ranger 4×4 pickup. We felt that we’d had pretty extensive experience, having already put 40,000 miles or so on this configuration, with many miles of mountain and desert dirt roads among them. But, as with many other factors in an Alaska journey, there are big differences. Continue reading.

RV Electricity – This week's J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Is there anybody out there? Part 2.

Re-tire with a used tire?

RVers have lots of tires to maintain — for their safety and others on the road. When it comes time to replace a tire (or several), money talks. Is it safe to buy and run used tires? Consumer Reports recommends against it, but what if you decide you need to buy a used tire or two (or ten)? Here are some things to look for as you carefully examine a potential purchase. Read more.

This little tool does so much!

How a blown tire on an RV could catch it on fire

RV technician Chris Dougherty explains. You’ll travel safer with your RV if you watch this video.

Handy bedside water glass holder

Space tight in the bedroom? No room for a water glass? Your local auto parts store has a great selection of folding cup holders that can screw onto a nearby wall or bulkhead.

Don’t blow out your plumbing!

Guide to state firearm laws hot off the press for 2020

