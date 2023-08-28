Monday, August 28, 2023

Yokohama tires on some larger motorhomes recalled

By RV Travel
Yokohama Tire Corporation (Yokohama) is recalling certain 504C, size 11R22.5 16H tires. A defective belt cushion splice may allow air to leak into sidewall. The tires are found on larger motorhomes.

An air bubble in the sidewall may cause a rapid loss of air pressure and loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash, which can lead to injury. A total of 6,992 of size 11R22.5 manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi, between June 27, 2022, and December 4, 2022, are being recalled.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and replace the affected tires, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 2, 2023. Owners may contact Yokohama’s customer service at 1-800-423-4544.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

