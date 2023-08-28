RV Daily Tips. Monday, August 28, 2023

Issue 2196

Tips and gadgets to make RV laundry day easier

By Gail Marsh

Laundry isn’t my favorite thing to do in our stix-n-brix home. So, doing laundry during RV trips seems especially daunting.

For several years we didn’t have an RV washer or dryer. That meant schlepping our dirty duds to the campground’s laundry room, settling in to wait for an available machine, and then flipping through outdated magazines while waiting for the laundry to finish. Even now that we have a washer and dryer on board, I’ve continued my search for tips to make camp laundry day easier. Here are a few products and ideas that bring a bit of joy to an otherwise less-than-exciting activity.

Conflicting articles on whether or not to get on RV roof. Which is it?

I see frequent answers that include the term “get on the roof” to find and/or fix a problem. It appears that one should get on the roof fairly regularly to inspect and fix the seals around various equipment. I have read that one should not ever get on the roof because it could damage the roof. I have also read that if the camper/trailer has a ladder, the manufacturer has built the roof to support a person. Is this true? My trailer does not have a ladder, but the camper does. I am capable of getting on the roof and have done so a few times to put the trailer cover on. How do I know whether the roof can support my 160 lbs.? What do I need to be careful of, other than not falling off? —Toni, 2006 Keystone Springdale 20′ trailer, and 2006 Snow River 810 pickup camper

Vengeance Rogue Armored 373 BS13 toy hauler with a patriotic theme

By Tony Barthel

There were a lot of RVs on display at the 2023 FROG International Rally, but one that got a lot of attention was the Vengeance Rogue Armored 373 BS13 toy hauler. This is a huge toy hauler that features a garage area that’s closed off from the rest of the trailer, which could be a good thing if you carry stinky machines and don’t want your rig to smell like gasoline alley.

The model on display was part of a special edition that supports an organization called Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to families of America’s fallen or disabled military and first responders.

A step-by-step guide to checking and cleaning your RV appliances

Regularly checking and cleaning the appliances in your RV is essential for their proper functioning, efficiency, and your overall comfort during your travels. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check and clean some of your RV appliances…

How to use a multimeter for RVers

By Cheri Sicard

The team from Love your RV & Boat has produced a handy video that shows RVers how to use a multimeter. This inexpensive little tool is a must for your RV toolbox. On the advice of RV repair guru Dave Solberg, I picked one up from Harbor Freight for under six bucks. I then looked for a video on how to use it. Before I could get to it, Dave called me up and walked me through the process of using the tool to diagnose a battery issue I was having.

OK, I didn’t need the video. That time. But I still wanted to understand what this tool does.

RVer warns: Motorized toys can be hazardous. Be safe in campgrounds

By Gail Marsh

It used to be that kids fished or played baseball during campouts. Recently, a fellow RVer, R.J., lamented that those days are long gone. “Whatever happened to regular ol’ bicycles?” he wonders. “The new ride-on toys are just too fast for a campground. Too many kids don’t know how to safely ride them.” I understand R.J.’s concern. Motorized toys can be hazardous when not used properly. Especially in a crowded campground. Read important safety tips here.

How important is an electric hookup in choosing where to stay for a few nights or more?

Headed to Canada?

For detailed information on road conditions throughout Canada, as well as links to provincial government websites, visit the Transport Canada website or the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) website. The CAA honors American Automobile Association (AAA) memberships. U.S. driver’s licenses are valid for visitors in Canada. Proof of auto insurance is required. U.S. auto insurance is accepted for tourists in Canada. It is illegal to take automobile radar detectors into Québec, Ontario, Manitoba, the Yukon or the Northwest Territories regardless of whether or not they are used.

Space Weather

We always seem to have outer space on our minds, but we think you’ll find this website pretty neat too. On it, you’ll find news and information about the weather in outer space. It’s a fun website to explore.

