Zion and Bryce Canyon national parks may boost campground fees

Two of the “Mighty Five” national parks, Zion and Bryce Canyon, may see fee increases that could affect RVers. Campground fees at both would be raised, and a new fee structure could be implemented at dump stations in Zion. What are the potential changes, and how can you make your feelings know about them? Read on.

Bryce Canyon: Campground fees not jumping for everyone

While the proposed changes at Bryce Canyon won’t directly affect RVers’ campground fees, they could make it easier to get access. Under the system as it is now, Bryce’s Sunset Campground offers sites to both RVers and tenters, but only on a first-come, first-served basis, from May through October. Some visitors have been sorely disappointed on driving into Sunset to find “no room at the inn.”

If changes are approved, then Sunset’s campground loops would move to a reservation system through recreation.gov. North Campground is already a reservation campground during the main travel season, and first-come, first-served the rest of the year. That would remain the same.

What about campground fees? In both Sunset and North campgrounds, tenters are paying $20, and RVers $30 per night. There are no hookups of any sort, but dump station rights are included in the campground fee. Bryce Canyon managers are looking to make things even all-around, upping campground fees for tenters to $30. RVers would see no change.

Zion: RVers’ wallets see variable hit

While Bryce Canyon’s changes are fairly straightforward, and have no effect on RVers’ wallets, it’s not the same down in Zion National Park. Here campground fees would definitely increase, anywhere between $5 and $15 per night. Here’s a chart that shows the proposed fee hikes. Additionally, RVers who happen to be “passing through” and not spending a night in any of the campgrounds would be charged a $5 fee to dump tanks. That fee is covered in campground fees, so dumping would be free for campers. At Zion, campground fees haven’t changed since 2015. If the plan is approved, the new fees could be in place as early as next January. Do you have an America the Beautiful Senior or Access (for the disabled) pass? Then you’ll still see half-off the normal campground fees.

Put in your two cents’ worth on fee increases at Zion and Bryce

What’s your thinking on these proposed changes? The Park Service would like to know, and a public comment period is open through August 31, 2023.

To make comments regarding Bryce Canyon, follow this link or write:

Superintendent

Bryce Canyon National Park

PO Box 640201

Bryce, UT 84764

To comment on Zion’s proposal, use this link or write:

ZION Superintendent

ATTN: Frontcountry Camping and Wilderness Recreation Permit Fee Changes

1 Zion Park Blvd, State Route 9

Springdale, UT 84767

