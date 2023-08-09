RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Issue 2183

Tip of the Day

How to get rid of rust spots on a stainless steel sink

By Gail Marsh

Silly me! I thought stainless steel meant no rusting—ever! Well, that’s not the case for our RV sink. At first glance, I couldn’t believe it. With closer inspection, however, the evidence was clear. Help! My RV sink has rust spots!

Turns out, all stainless steel contains some iron. Because iron will rust, a layer of chromium is added to keep the iron from rusting. The higher the percentage of chromium, the better it will be at preventing rust formation. Needless to say, our RV’s sink must not contain a high percentage of chromium.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

RV’s sinks are plugged but the shower drains, P-traps not clogged. Now what?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s kitchen sinks and bathroom sink are plugged, but the shower drain works fine. The P-traps are not clogged. I sealed the drains with their stoppers, except the main kitchen sink. I then used my shop vac to push air thru the pipes. The result was water came out my gray and black tank vent at the top of my RV. My gray tank stays pretty empty except for the shower water. —Lynn, 2003 Lazy Daze

RV Reviews

HE’S BAAACK! Tony (Barthel) is back with all-new RV reviews. His reviews will appear in the Monday and Wednesday editions of this newsletter (RV Daily Tips) and the Sunday edition of the RV Travel newsletter. Make sure you’re signed up for the newsletters to read the RV reviews.

Rockwood Geo Pro 20BHS— small trailer with big heart

By Tony Barthel

Today’s RV review is of the Forest River Rockwood Geo Pro 20BHS, a smaller trailer that might fit some family’s camping styles very well. However, it’s also very different from most small trailers in some very important ways. Know, too, that this and the Flagstaff E20BHS are the same trailer with different stickers.

In the RV shop with Dustin

Preventing a leaking slide out motor from causing roof damage

This process describes the repair where, under certain temperature conditions, the slide cable system gearbox may leak oil/grease on the slide roof membrane. The following describes how to install a drip pan to prevent damage to the roof membrane, and how to make basic repairs if necessary.

If a leaking slide out motor has affected the roof membrane, use one of the following three options…

Video of the day

Trail cam footage: What happens when you leave a watermelon in the woods?

By Cheri Sicard

Have you ever wondered what happens in the woods when nobody is looking? Below is an amusing video of trail cam footage from the team at Ace Vlogs who asked the question: What would happen if you left a watermelon in the woods?

To find out, they set up a trail cam and offered up some delicious watermelon for their experiment and waited to see what would happen.

Installing Safe T Plus and KONI shocks. Is it worth it?

By Nanci Dixon

Today we had Safe T Plus Steering Control and KONI shocks installed on our 40’ Tiffin Phaeton motorhome. Is it worth it? The jury is still out, but so far we haven’t bottomed out on the potholes, and my husband didn’t feel the sway when the semis passed. Continue reading.

Reader poll

When traveling with your RV, do you visit antique shops?

Quick Tip

Save insurance money when your rig is off the road

If your motorhome, tow vehicle or truck camper is stored on private property for long periods of time, you may be able to save money by canceling the liability, collision, medical and uninsured portions of the policy until you head back out on the road (provided your insurance carrier allows this practice). But keep the comprehensive coverage active. If you allow this coverage to lapse and your rig is financed, your lending institution will likely send you a nasty note and then tack on its own expensive coverage to your monthly payment. Before making any changes to your policy, check with your insurance company.

Recipe of the Day

Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch Pasta Salad

by Aleta Hepp from Louisville, KY

This chicken, bacon, and ranch pasta salad could be a light summer meal or a hearty side dish. Crumbled bacon adds a nice smoky, savory crunch to the colorful and refreshing salad. Ranch dressing is the perfect choice because its flavor works well with the mixed vegetables, chicken, and bacon. Using store-bought rotisserie chicken means the only real cooking that has to happen is boiling the rotini pasta and frying the bacon.

Trivia

If you ever find yourself in Japan in the fall, specifically in the Osaka region, you may be treated to fried maple leaves! That’s right, it’s a long-standing tradition to eat the beautiful fall foliage. Every fall, people gather the leaves of Japanese maples, clean and dry them, then coat them with a sweet tempura batter before deep frying them. Take a look at these pictures—it looks delicious! Would you try it?

*You know that piece of cloth on the back of airplane seats? Do you know what it’s called? Find the answer and the fascinating story behind it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Remi was acquired at 3 years old by my wife for me when I was recovering from cancer treatments. He was my constant companion and when my wife retired and we started traveling the country he was in hog heaven visiting 37 states. He loved sitting between us in the tow vehicle, his place in the camper and he had his own chair which had to be placed between us. He protected us from a coyote silhouette, a metal goat and other statues. He was a brave protector to the end. After 14 years with us his health took a turn for the worse while I was in Mexico and on June 24 he left us.” —James A. LaGasse

Sorry for the loss of your best friend, James. We’re so glad he was there for you all those years—and you for him.

